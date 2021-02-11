Pokemon Go Sandile Moveset: Check Out The Best Moves Of This Sand-type Pokemon

Sandile is a Ground & Dark Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, Ice, Grass, Water and Bug moves. Sandile's strongest moveset is Mud-Slap & Crunch and it has a Max CP of 1,037. Sandile evolves into Krokorok. Sandile's still not good at hunting, so it mostly eats things that have collapsed in the desert. It's called “the cleaner of the desert.''

Pokemon Go Sandile Best Moveset

Sandile is a Ground and Dark-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1172, 132 attack, 69 defence and 137 stamina. Unova region of Gen 5 is where it was seen first. It is weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ice and Water-type moves. During the Sunny and Fog weather, this Pokemon's attack and defence get boosted. Sandile's best moves are Bite and Crunch (7.85 DPS). Here are the best movesets of this sand-type Pokemon:

Bite + Crunch => DPS - 7.85

Mud-Slap + Crunch => DPS - 7.39

Mud-Slap + Dig => DPS - 6.82

Bite + Dig => DPS - 6.80

Mud-Slap + Bulldoze => DPS - 6.77

Bite + Bulldoze => DPS - 6.43

Sandile evolution costs 25 Candy, which then evolves into Krookodile costing 100 Candy.

Sandile takes 25 candies to evolve into Krokorok.

Krokorok takes 100 candies to evolve into Krookodile

Sandile Statistics

Base stats Attack - 132 Defence - 69 Stamina - 137

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 444 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 592 Level 30 Max wild - 889 Level 40 - 1,037

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 741 Level 35 (wild) - 963

Max HP Level 40 - 120

Size Height - 0.7 m Weight - 15.2 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 15% Buddy walk distance - 5 km



Sandile Additional Statistics

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 15%

Buddy Distance - 5 km

Pokédex Height - 0.7 m

Pokédex Weight - 15.2 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features All Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be appearing in the wild, will be appearing in raids, will be appearing in encounters after research tasks, will be attracted to Incense, or will be obtainable via Evolution during this time. Try to collect the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto to earn rewards and bragging rights! You’ll be able to track your progress in the Today View. Are you up for the challenge? Select which experience you want: Red Version or Green Version. See below for more details on the differences between these experiences! All 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time! In addition, you’ll be more likely to encounter certain Shiny Pokémon in the wild depending on the event version you selected. Check out the version overview below for more information. Enjoy an event-exclusive Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story, which you can complete to earn an encounter with a special Pokémon! Once you complete the first Special Research line, you’ll be able to access a second event-exclusive Special Research story, meant to be completed over a long period of time, in which you’ll embark on a long and challenging journey to discover Shiny Mew. You’ll earn more Candy for catching Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. If you purchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket by a certain date, you’ll also receive tickets for the January and February Community Day Special Research stories for free! See details below.



