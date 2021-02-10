Pokemon Go Scolipede: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games out there today. This game needs the player to get out of their comfort zone and play the game out in the open. Players have to venture out in the wild to find and collect Pokemon and expand their Pokedex. This new concept has been widely accepted and the game has generated a massive user base in the process. Pokemon Go has a vast variety of Pokemon to catch, many users want to learn more about Pokemon Go Scolipede.

Also read: Pokemon Go Love Cup Guide: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also read: Pokemon Go Munna Added With The Valentines Pokemon Go Update; All Details Here

Pokemon Go Scolipede

Scolipede is one of the 5th Generation Pokemon and is found in the Unova region. This Pokemon looks like a Centipede, but don’t go on its appearance as it can be an incredibly strong Pokemon when used properly. Scolipede is a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal. Scolipede evolution doesn’t exist as it is the last stage of evolution for Venipede. Scolipede is one of the must get Pokemon for the Pokemon Go Love Cup league. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Scolipede best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Scolipede Stats below:

Pokémon GO Scolipede is a Bug and Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2766, 203 attack, 175 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Scolipede is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Psychic and Rock-type moves. Scolipede is boosted by Rain and Cloudy weather. Scolipede best moveset is Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb (14.55 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Octillery: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also read: Pokemon Go Medicham: Know All About This Brawler Pokemon Here