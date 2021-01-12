Pokemon Go Seismitoad: Checkout This Guide On Seismitoad Moveset

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. The best moves for Seismitoad are Bubble and Earth Power when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Continue reading this article to know all about Seismitoad and its moves.

Pokemon Go Seismitoad

Pokemon Go Seismitoad Statistics

Attack - 188

Defence - 150

Stamina - 233

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,099 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,465 Level 30 Max wild - 2,198 Level 40 - 2,564

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,832 Level 35 (wild) - 2,381

Max HP Level 40 - 195

Size Height - 1.5 m Weight - 62 kg

Other Base capture rate - 12.5% Base flee rate - 5% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



There are currently a total of 3 Pokémon in the Tympole family. Seismitoad evolves from Palpitoad which costs 100 Candy. There is a very low chance that you can get a shiny Seismitoad. This is a Water & Ground Pokémon which evolves from Palpitoad. It is vulnerable to Grass moves. Seismitoad's strongest moveset is Bubble & Earth Power and it has a Max CP of 2,564.

Seismitoad comes under the category of a Water/Ground-type Pokémon, which makes it especially weak against Grass moves. The 5 strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Seismitoad are:

Roserade,

Sceptile,

Breloom,

Venusaur,

Porygon-Z.

