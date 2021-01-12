Pokemon Go Seismitoad: Checkout This Guide On Seismitoad Moveset

Quick links:
Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. The best moves for Seismitoad are Bubble and Earth Power when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Continue reading this article to know all about Seismitoad and its moves.
Also read | How To Summon Shenron In DBFZ? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide
Also read | Genshin Impact Cuijue Slope: Obtain A Hidden Quest At The Peak Of This Mountain
There are currently a total of 3 Pokémon in the Tympole family. Seismitoad evolves from Palpitoad which costs 100 Candy. There is a very low chance that you can get a shiny Seismitoad. This is a Water & Ground Pokémon which evolves from Palpitoad. It is vulnerable to Grass moves. Seismitoad's strongest moveset is Bubble & Earth Power and it has a Max CP of 2,564.
Seismitoad comes under the category of a Water/Ground-type Pokémon, which makes it especially weak against Grass moves. The 5 strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Seismitoad are:
Also read | Destiny 2 Slaying Dragons Quest: Step-By-Step Guide To Complete This Quest
Also read | AC Valhalla Clee Hill Spring: Help A Lame Man And A Blind Man To Reach Miraculous Water