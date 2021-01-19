Pokemon Go Shiny Shroomish: Know Details About The Grass-type Pokemon

Shroomish is a Grass-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region. It evolves into Breloom when it is given 50 candies. Shroomish is mostly found in damp soil in the dark depths of forests. They are often found keeping still under fallen leaves. This Pokémon feeds on compost that is made up of fallen, rotted leaves. Continue reading to know how to catch Shiny Shroomish in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Shiny Shroomish

A normal Pokémon GO Shroomish's upper body/head has green spots and has a green lower body. As for the normal Breloom, it has a brown body, beige head, neck, and tail. The Pokemon has a green mushroom-like cap on its head. There’s a red berry-looking structure on the side of its cap, and on the tip of its tail. A normal Breloom can be seen with red claws and hooves.

A shiny Shroomish has a yellowish upper body/head with orange spots and an orange lower body. A shiny Pokémon GO Breloom has a yellowish body, light yellow head, neck, and tail. It has an orange mushroom-like cap on its head. There’s a bright yellow berry-looking structure on the side of its cap, and on the tip of its tail. A shiny Breloom also has bright yellow claws and hooves.

Recent Pokemon Go Update List

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.2 The patch notes released for update 1.161.2 are, once again, the same as 1.161.0 and 1.161.1. We assume this update fixes general bugs.

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.1 The patch notes released for update 1.161.1 are the same as 1.161.0, so we assume this update is to fix bugs with the Go Beyond event.

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.0 You can now go beyond level 40 Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, and more Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are now appearing in the wild Earn double Catch XP through the end of December. If you get to level 40 before 2021, the Legacy 40 medal will be yours Improvements to the Egg inventory, AR Mapping tasks, and Pokémon HOME connectivity.



