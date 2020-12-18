Pokemon Go Kyurem Guide: Here Are The Details On This Legendary Raid Boss

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game which was developed and published in 2016 by Niantic in a collaboration with The Pokémon Company. The game was mainly developed for Android and iOS platforms. Pokemon Go is a part of the entire Pokémon franchise and is the outcome of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. There are many legendary Pokemon in the game and one of them is Kyurem. Continue reading to know how to defeat this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Kyurem Guide

Kyurem is a Raid boss in Pokémon GO and is a T5 category boss. Since Kyurem is a dragon type, so the best counters against this type are powerful Steel, Fighting, Rock, Fairy, and other Dragon types. As is common with every Pokemon game, the wild ones are more powerful and after they have been caught, they become comparatively weaker. So Kyurem gets the following Combat Power values after being caught:

1791 – 2042 CP at Level 20, no weather boost

2239 – 2553 CP at Level 25 with Snow or Windy weather boost

A team of 3 trainers with level 30+ counters is more than enough to deal with Kyurem. But since he is a legendary raid boss, so having more than 3 players in a team would definitely make the raid a lot easier. The following are the top 10 Pokemons (along with their fast and charge move) for defeating Kyurem.

Metagross - Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Lucario - Counter, Aura Sphere

Dialga - Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Conkeldurr - Counter, Dynamic Punch

Charizard (Mega Y) - Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Palkia - Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Terrakion - Smack Down, Rock Slide

Excadrill - Metal Claw, Iron Head

Rhyperior - Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Reshiram - Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Pokemon Go Update

The latest Pokemon Go update was launched on December 2 and it ran till December 8. Below are all the details for this update:

The Date and time for the latest update in Pokemon Go are as follows:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will be appearing more frequently in the wild! In addition, Klefki will be appearing in the wild only in France. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild after the event ends. The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs! They’ll continue to hatch from Eggs after the event concludes. Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be hatching from 5 km Eggs. Espurr and Noibat will be hatching from 10 km Eggs. Litleo and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Bunnelby and Fletchling as well as reward Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, and Blastoise Mega Energy.



