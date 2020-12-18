Pokemon Go Kyurem Guide: Here Are The Details On This Legendary Raid Boss

Quick links:
Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game which was developed and published in 2016 by Niantic in a collaboration with The Pokémon Company. The game was mainly developed for Android and iOS platforms. Pokemon Go is a part of the entire Pokémon franchise and is the outcome of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. There are many legendary Pokemon in the game and one of them is Kyurem. Continue reading to know how to defeat this Pokemon.
Also read | Marvel Superhero War Debuts First K-pop Superhero Luna Snow On Facebook Livestream
Also read | Can Snorlax Be Shiny In Pokemon GO? Will There Be A Shiny Form Of Snorlax In The Future?
Kyurem is a Raid boss in Pokémon GO and is a T5 category boss. Since Kyurem is a dragon type, so the best counters against this type are powerful Steel, Fighting, Rock, Fairy, and other Dragon types. As is common with every Pokemon game, the wild ones are more powerful and after they have been caught, they become comparatively weaker. So Kyurem gets the following Combat Power values after being caught:
A team of 3 trainers with level 30+ counters is more than enough to deal with Kyurem. But since he is a legendary raid boss, so having more than 3 players in a team would definitely make the raid a lot easier. The following are the top 10 Pokemons (along with their fast and charge move) for defeating Kyurem.
The latest Pokemon Go update was launched on December 2 and it ran till December 8. Below are all the details for this update:
Also read | AC Odyssey The Wild Hunt: Follow This Guide To Know All About This Quest
Also read | Fortnite: The Walking Dead Skins Now Available In The Item Shop