Pokemon Go Shiny Magnemite: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Magnemite

Magnemite is an Electric & Steel Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Ground, Fire and Fighting moves. Magnemite's strongest moveset is Thunder Shock & Thunderbolt and it has a Max CP of 1,362. Magnemite evolves into Magneton. Magnemite is known to attach itself to power lines to feed on electricity. If your house has a power outage, check your circuit breakers. You may find a large number of this Pokémon clinging to the breaker box. Continue reading to know how to catch Shiny magnemite in Pokemon Go and about the Pokemon Go update.

Also read | Resident Evil Village Characters List: Vampires, Werewolf, Zombies & More

Pokemon Go Shiny Magnemite

Also read | How To Get Pom Pom In Super Mario Party? Learn How To Unlock Pom Pom, Donkey Kong And More

Pokemon Go Magnemite is an Electric and Steel-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1540, 165 attack, 121 defence and 93 stamina. It was originally found in the Kanto region of generation 1. Magnemite is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire and Ground-type moves. Magnemite is boosted by Rain and Snow weather. Magnemite's best moves are Spark and Discharge (10.59 DPS).

Magnemite is an Electric/Steel-type Pokemon, which makes it especially weak against Ground moves, and weak against Fire and Fighting moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Magnemite are:

Landorus (Therian),

Excadrill,

Groudon,

Garchomp,

Rhyperior.

Additional stats for Magnemite in Pokemon GO

Generation - Generation 1

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 10%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.3 m

Pokédex Weight - 6.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Pokemon Go Magnemite

Base stats Attack - 165 Defence - 121 Stamina - 93

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 583 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 778 Level 30 Max wild - 1,167 Level 40 - 1,362

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 973 Level 35 (wild) - 1,265

Max HP Level 40 - 85

Size Height - 0.3 m Weight - 6 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Also read | Hitman 3 Keypad Codes: Check Out Hitman 3 All Keypad Codes Here

Also read | Hitman 3 Explosive Golf Ball Location Guide: Follow These Steps To Get The Golf Ball