Pokemon Go Shiny Roselia: February Community Day To Feature Roselia

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Continue reading to find out about how to catch shiny Roselia in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Shiny Roselia

February’s Community Day is going to make Roselia as the featured Pokémon. Here are all the details for this event which will tell you how to catch a shiny Roselia and more:

Date + Time Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features Roselia will be appearing more frequently in the wild. For all the players who get lucky, they might be able to encounter a Shiny one. Evolve Roselia during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Roserade that knows both the Charged Attack Weather Ball (Fire-type ) and the Fast Attack Bullet Seed. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! Event-exclusive Timed Research will be available! By completing these Timed Research tasks, you’ll be able to earn Sinnoh Stones. There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Roselia Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring an Elite Fast TM, four Incense, four Super Incubators, and 30 Ultra Balls. For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Roselia Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Stop and Smell the Roselia. Remember, Trainers—if you purchase a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event by Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PST (GMT −8), you’ll get this Special Research story for free! Budew will be hatching from 2 km Eggs.



Recent Pokemon Go Update List

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.2 The patch notes released for update 1.161.2 are, once again, the same as 1.161.0 and 1.161.1. We assume this update fixes general bugs.

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.1 The patch notes released for update 1.161.1 are the same as 1.161.0, so we assume this update is to fix bugs with the Go Beyond event.

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.0 You can now go beyond level 40 Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, and more Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are now appearing in the wild Earn double Catch XP through the end of December. If you get to level 40 before 2021, the Legacy 40 medal will be yours Improvements to the Egg inventory, AR Mapping tasks, and Pokémon HOME connectivity.



