Pokemon Go Shiny Totodile: Here Is How To Find And Catch This Pokemon

Pokemon Go Totodile is defined in the Pokedex as, despite the smallness of its body, Totodile's jaws are very powerful. While the Pokémon may think it is just playfully nipping, its bite has enough power to cause serious injury. Continue reading this article for a guide on Pokemon Go shiny totodile evolution and the latest Pokemon go update.

How to Catch Totodile in Pokemon Go?

Pokémon GO Totodile is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1279, 117 attack, 109 defence and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Totodile is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Totodile is boosted by Rain weather. Totodile's best moves are Water Gun and Water Pulse (7.47 DPS).

To catch Totodile, the players will have to go to Nest and Habitat locations as this is where it is found. Shiny Totodile can be found in the wild and rainy conditions will increase its spawn rates. They can be found in as well as Research Encounters and Raids. Since Totodile is a Water-type Pokémon, so it is weak against Grass and Electric-type moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that can be used for defeating Totodile are:

Zekrom,

Deoxys (Attack),

Deoxys (Normal),

Electivire,

Roserade.

Additional stats for Totodile in Pokémon GO

Generation - Generation 2

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 10%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.6 m

Pokédex Weight - 9.5 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

Pokemon Go Totodile Statistics

Base stats Attack - 117 Defence - 109 Stamina - 137

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 485 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 646 Level 30 Max wild - 970 Level 40 - 1,131

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 808 Level 35 (wild) - 1,051

Max HP Level 40 - 120

Size Height - 0.61 m Weight - 9.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 20% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



