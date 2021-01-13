Pokemon Go Shiny Tympole: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Tympole

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. So is there a shiny Tympole in Pokemon Go? Continue reading to know about Shiny Tympole.
Pokemon Go Shiny Tympole
Pokémon GO Tympole is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 948, 98 attack, 78 defence and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Tympole is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Tympole is boosted by Rain weather. Tympole's best moves are Bubble and Water Pulse (6.01 DPS). Tympole evolution evolves it into Palpitoad.
Base stats of Tympole
- Attack - 98
- Defence - 78
- Stamina - 137
- Max CP
- Level 15 Research encounters - 359
- Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 479
- Level 30 Max wild - 719
- Level 40 - 839
- Max CP with weather boost
- Level 25 (raids) - 599
- Level 35 (wild) - 779
- Max HP
- Size
- Height - 0.5 m
- Weight - 4.5 kg
- Other
- Base capture rate - 50%
- Base flee rate - 15%
- Buddy walk distance - 3 km
Additional stats for Tympole in Pokémon GO
- Generation - Generation 5
- Category - Non-Legendary
- Can be put in a gym? - Yes
- Can be transferred? - Yes
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50
