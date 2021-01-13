Pokemon Go Shiny Tympole: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Tympole

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. So is there a shiny Tympole in Pokemon Go? Continue reading to know about Shiny Tympole.

Pokemon Go Shiny Tympole

Pokémon GO Tympole is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 948, 98 attack, 78 defence and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Tympole is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Tympole is boosted by Rain weather. Tympole's best moves are Bubble and Water Pulse (6.01 DPS). Tympole evolution evolves it into Palpitoad.

Base stats of Tympole

Attack - 98

Defence - 78

Stamina - 137

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 359 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 479 Level 30 Max wild - 719 Level 40 - 839

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 599 Level 35 (wild) - 779

Max HP Level 40 - 120

Size Height - 0.5 m Weight - 4.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 15% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Additional stats for Tympole in Pokémon GO

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 15%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.5 m

Pokédex Weight - 4.5 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

