Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour: Which Pokemon Is Available In Latest Spotlight Hour?

In Pokemon Go, every week a new Pokemon is added to the spotlight hour. This event almost always takes place on Tuesdays at 6 PM local time for any given region. As a new Pokemon is there every week, the bonuses also change so as to increase the incentives for catching Pokemon during that hour. Continue reading to know about this latest spotlight hour in Pokemon Go.

Also read | Best Upcoming Swtich Games: Here Are Some Upcoming Switch Games Of 2021

Pokemon Go Pikachu Spotlight Hour

Also read | AC Valhalla Burning The Firebrand Quest: Check Out This Guide On How To Complete The Quest

In the latest spotlight hour Pokemon Go update, Pikachu is going to be the next Pokemon that will be making its appearance in this event. It will run for an hour as usual and it will take place on February 23, 2021, from 6:00-7:00 PM local time. The bonuses that players can get as incentives for catching Pokemon during this hour include things like transfer bonuses or double stardust bonuses.

Niantic has also mentioned that the bonus for the spotlight is double candy during the hour and this is going to apply to all Pokemon in Pokemon Go. What exactly happens during a Pokemon Go spotlight hour is that the given Pokemon will spawn all over the place and that too at a very high rate.

Equipping an incense will increase the likelihood of catching the same Pokemon almost all the time in that hour. Other than catching that spotlight Pokemon, it is also a great time to catch the shiny variants of that Pokemon for any of the players who don't have them in their collection. But always keep in mind that this event only runs for an hour every week on Tuesdays.

Another great news about this Season is that more Pokémon are going to make their Pokémon Go debut in Legendary Raids and Mega Raids. Pokemon like the Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus and even more Legendary faces will be making their Pokemon Go debut. This starts from March 1 and will introduce different Mega-Evolved Pokémon in Mega Raids, and other Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be making their Pokémon GO debut over the course of the Season.

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Guide: Here's How To Complete The Trapped In Wonderland Mission

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Master Arts: Here Is List Of Master Arts Moves In Game