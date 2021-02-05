Pokemon Go Suicune Weakness: Checkout The Weakness Of This Pokemon

Suicune is a legendary Water Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves. Suicune's strongest moveset is Snarl & Hydro Pump and it has a Max CP of 2,983. Suicune embodies the compassion of a pure spring of water. It runs across the land with gracefulness. This Pokémon has the power to purify dirty water.

Pokemon Go Suicune Weakness

Raikou is out of Pokemon Go raids today at 10 AM local time, and it is now replaced by the final member of the Legendary Beasts of Johto trio. Suicune. It is a Water-type Pokemon and this makes it weak against Grass and Electric moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that you can use to beat Suicune are:

Raikou,

Zapdos,

Chesnaught,

Heliolisk,

Magneton.

Pokebattler calculates all possible combinations of Pokemon and moves, lists the top 10 Suicune counters as such:

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Mega Ampharos (Volt Switch, Zap Cannon)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Pokemon Go Suicune Statistics

Base stats Attack - 180 Defence - 235 Stamina - 225

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,278 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,704 Level 30 Max wild - 2,557 Level 40 - 2,983

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,130 Level 35 (wild) - 2,770

Max HP Level 40 - 189

Size Height - 2.01 m Weight - 187 kg

Other Base capture rate - 2% Base flee rate - 4% Buddy walk distance - 20 km



