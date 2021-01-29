Pokemon Go Sunkern Moveset: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Sunkern

Sunkern is a Grass Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Sunkern's strongest moveset is Razor Leaf & Grass Knot and it has a Max CP of 395. Pokemon Go evolution of Sunkern turns it into Sunflora. Sunkern has the habit to try and move as little as it possibly can. It does in order to save all the nutrients it has stored in its body for its evolution. It will not eat a thing, subsisting only on morning dew.

Pokemon Go Sunkern Moveset

Sunkern is a Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 447, an attack of 55, defence of 55 and 102 stamina in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Sunkern is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves. Sunkern is boosted by Sunny weather. Sunkern's best moves are Razor Leaf and Grass Knot (4.85 DPS).

Sunkern Pokemon Go Statistics

Base stats Attack - 55 Defence - 55 Stamina - 102

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 169 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 226 Level 30 Max wild - 339 Level 40 - 395

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 282 Level 35 (wild) - 367

Max HP Level 40 - 92

Size Height - 0.3 m Weight - 1.8 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 9% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Sunkern Pokemon Go Additional Statistics

Generation - Generation 2

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 9%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.3 m

Pokédex Weight - 1.8 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Sunkern is a Grass-type Pokemon and due to this, it is vulnerable against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Sunkern are listed below:

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),

Reshiram,

Volcarona,

Chandelure,

Darmanitan (Standard).

