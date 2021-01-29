Pokemon Go Sunkern Moveset: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Sunkern

Quick links:
Sunkern is a Grass Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Sunkern's strongest moveset is Razor Leaf & Grass Knot and it has a Max CP of 395. Pokemon Go evolution of Sunkern turns it into Sunflora. Sunkern has the habit to try and move as little as it possibly can. It does in order to save all the nutrients it has stored in its body for its evolution. It will not eat a thing, subsisting only on morning dew.
Sunkern is a Grass-type Pokemon and due to this, it is vulnerable against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Sunkern are listed below:
