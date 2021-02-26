Pokemon Go Tornadus: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Pokemon?

Tornadus or Therian is a legendary Flying Pokemon and it is weak against Ice, Rock and Electric moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Air Slash & Grass Knot and it possesses a Max CP of 3,215. The Pokedex tells that Tornadus expels massive energy from its tail, causing severe storms. Its power is great enough to blow houses away.

Pokemon Go Tornadus Best Moveset

Tornadus is a legendary Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3782, 266 attack, 164 defence and 188 stamina in Pokemon GO. This Pokemon or first introduced in the Unova region in generation 5. Tornadus is weak against Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and his moves are boosted by Windy weather. As for Tornadus evolution, it currently has no evolutions. Tornadus's best moves are Air Slash and Hurricane (15.16 DPS). Here are the other top movesets of this Pokemon:

Air Slash + Hurricane - DPS => 15.16

Bite + Hurricane - DPS => 15.10

Air Slash + Grass Knot - DPS => 15.04

Bite + Grass Knot - DPS => 15.03

Air Slash + Dark Pulse - DPS => 14.05

Bite + Hyper Beam - DPS => 13.32

Bite + Dark Pulse - DPS => 13.32

Air Slash + Hyper Beam - DPS => 13.25

Tornadus Statistics

Base stats Attack - 238 Defence - 189 Stamina - 188

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,378 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,837 Level 30 Max wild - 2,756 Level 40 3,215

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,296 Level 35 (wild) - 2,986

Max HP Level 40 - 160

Size Height - 1.5 m Weight - 63 kg

Other Base capture rate - 2% Base flee rate - 1% Buddy walk distance - 20 km



Additional Tornadus Statistics

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 1%

Buddy Distance - 20 km

Pokédex Height - 1.5 m

Pokédex Weight - 63.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - No

Can be transfered? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 100

