Pokemon Go Tornadus: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Pokemon?

Tornadus or Therian is a legendary Flying Pokemon and it is weak against Ice, Rock and Electric moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Air Slash & Grass Knot and it possesses a Max CP of 3,215. The Pokedex tells that Tornadus expels massive energy from its tail, causing severe storms. Its power is great enough to blow houses away.
Tornadus is a legendary Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3782, 266 attack, 164 defence and 188 stamina in Pokemon GO. This Pokemon or first introduced in the Unova region in generation 5. Tornadus is weak against Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and his moves are boosted by Windy weather. As for Tornadus evolution, it currently has no evolutions. Tornadus's best moves are Air Slash and Hurricane (15.16 DPS). Here are the other top movesets of this Pokemon:
