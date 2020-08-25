Pokemon GO Tyranitar: Best Raid Counters, Weaknesses, And Move Set

Tyranitar is a tier 4 boss that evolves from the Rock and Ground type Pokemon Pupitar which costs 100 candy. It is considered as one of the best dark attackers in Pokemon GO and is especially useful during Mewtwo raids. Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark type Pokemon. This combination makes it resistant to Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, and Psychic.

Tyranitar weakness

Players should always be aware of the weaknesses of a Pokemon before trying to catch them. Considering that Tyranitar is Rock and Dark type, it is especially vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting moves, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water and Grass moves. It should be noted that Tyranitar has double weakness to Fighting type attacks, while the rest are single weaknesses.

In order to take down this beast and catch one, you will need to employ the best counters. So, let us check out some of the best Pokemon counters for Tyranitar and all of his moves to understand the trouble it might pose.

Tyranitar raid counters

Here is a list of the best raid counters to take down Tyranitar:

Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch combination

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere combination

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch combination

Machamp – Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch combination

Blaziken – Counter and Focus Blast combination

The above Pokemon counters clearly offer the best counters against the tier 4 boss, however, you can also go for the following Pokemon counters:

Hariyama – Counter and Dynamic Punch combination

Heracross – Counter and Close Combat combination

Emboar – Low Kick and Focus Blast combination

Toxicroak – Counter and Dynamic Punch combination

Alakazam – Counter and Focus Blast combination

Tyranitar move set

Genesect has a variety of move sets that it can use against the opponents. These include:

Quick Moves – Bite, Iron Tail, and Smack Down

Charge Moves – Crunch, Fire Blast, Frustration, Return, and Stone Edge.

Stone Edge, Smack Down and Return are currently three of his best moves in Pokemon GO. Some of the most vulnerable Pokemons to the move set include Vulpix, Ninetales, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, and Rapidash, among a few others.

Image credits: Pokemon GO