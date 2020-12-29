Pokemon Go Vanillite Evolution: Know All About Evolution Of This Ice-type Pokemon

Apart from the normal Vanillite, now the shiny and event-specific sprites are also made available in Pokemon Go. The game also includes unreleased versions and different genders of this Pokémon. Vanillite has an evolution which costs 25 candies and the max evolved version will cost 100 candies. Continue reading to know all about this ice-type Pokemon.

Also read | Tropico 5 System Requirements: Some Basic Details Before You Play The Game

Pokemon Go Vanillite Evolution

Also read | The Long Dark System Requirements: What You Need To Have To Play This Game?

Pokémon GO Vanillite is an Ice-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1168, 118 attack, 106 defense and 113 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Vanillite is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel type moves. Vanillite is boosted by Snow weather. Vanillite's best moves are Powder Snow and Ice Beam (8.04 DPS). Currently, there are a total of 3 Pokemon in the Vanillite family tree or evolution tree. Vanillite evolves into Vanillish and this will cost you a total of 25 Candies. Vanillish can then be evolved into Vanilluxe which will cost 100 Candy.

Vanillite Basic Information

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 7%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.4 m

Pokédex Weight - 5.7 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Pokemon Go Update for December 2020

December 23, 2020 Countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto—celebrate the Unova region with us!

December 22, 2020 Ring in 2021 with Pokémon GO’s January events

December 22, 2020 Celebrate the new year with Pokémon GO!

December 21, 2020 Rising to the challenge of January Community Day is none other than Machop!

December 14, 2020 Pokémon GO partners with Starbucks in Select Asia Markets

December 14, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon GO Holidays 2020 with holiday- and ice-themed Pokémon!

December 11, 2020 Where’s that cold air coming from? What’s that tapping noise?

December 10, 2020 Let’s watch The Game Awards 2020 together!

December 10, 2020 Regirock, Registeel, and Regice will be back in raids during different weekends in December!

December 9, 2020 Raid Battle–reward and Egg-management tests happening soon

December 8, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon’s anniversary with a brand-new event—Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!

December 7, 2020 GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!

December 3, 2020 Don’t miss December Community Day!

December 3, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO

December 1, 2020 Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!



Also read | Pokemon GO Cryogonal Weaknesses: Best Raid Counters To Beat The Pokemon

Also read | AC Odyssey Athenian Marksman Location: Here's A Complete Guide To Complete This Challlenge