Pokemon Go Vanillite Evolution: Know All About Evolution Of This Ice-type Pokemon

Apart from the normal Vanillite, now the shiny and event-specific sprites are also made available in Pokemon Go. The game also includes unreleased versions and different genders of this Pokémon. Vanillite has an evolution which costs 25 candies and the max evolved version will cost 100 candies. Continue reading to know all about this ice-type Pokemon.
Also read | Tropico 5 System Requirements: Some Basic Details Before You Play The Game
Pokemon Go Vanillite Evolution
Also read | The Long Dark System Requirements: What You Need To Have To Play This Game?
Pokémon GO Vanillite is an Ice-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1168, 118 attack, 106 defense and 113 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Vanillite is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel type moves. Vanillite is boosted by Snow weather. Vanillite's best moves are Powder Snow and Ice Beam (8.04 DPS). Currently, there are a total of 3 Pokemon in the Vanillite family tree or evolution tree. Vanillite evolves into Vanillish and this will cost you a total of 25 Candies. Vanillish can then be evolved into Vanilluxe which will cost 100 Candy.
Vanillite Basic Information
- Generation - Generation 5
- Category - Non-Legendary
- Base Flee Rate - 7%
- Buddy Distance - 3 km
- Pokédex Height - 0.4 m
- Pokédex Weight - 5.7 kg
- Can be put in a gym? - Yes
- Can be transferred? - Yes
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50
Pokemon Go Update for December 2020
- December 23, 2020
- Countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto—celebrate the Unova region with us!
- December 22, 2020
- Ring in 2021 with Pokémon GO’s January events
- December 22, 2020
- Celebrate the new year with Pokémon GO!
- December 21, 2020
- Rising to the challenge of January Community Day is none other than Machop!
- December 14, 2020
- Pokémon GO partners with Starbucks in Select Asia Markets
- December 14, 2020
- Celebrate Pokémon GO Holidays 2020 with holiday- and ice-themed Pokémon!
- December 11, 2020
- Where’s that cold air coming from? What’s that tapping noise?
- December 10, 2020
- Let’s watch The Game Awards 2020 together!
- December 10, 2020
- Regirock, Registeel, and Regice will be back in raids during different weekends in December!
- December 9, 2020
- Raid Battle–reward and Egg-management tests happening soon
- December 8, 2020
- Celebrate Pokémon’s anniversary with a brand-new event—Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!
- December 7, 2020
- GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!
- December 3, 2020
- Don’t miss December Community Day!
- December 3, 2020
- Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO
- December 1, 2020
- Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!
Also read | Pokemon GO Cryogonal Weaknesses: Best Raid Counters To Beat The Pokemon
Also read | AC Odyssey Athenian Marksman Location: Here's A Complete Guide To Complete This Challlenge