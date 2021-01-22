PUBG Console Update 10.2 Brings Coupe RB Vehicle And Updated Ranked Mode

Developers at PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds have rolled out a new update which brings plenty of new features and changes to the game. The PUBG maintenance period is over and the latest patch is now live on servers. As part of the console update 10.2, the gaming company has introduced a brand new vehicle, a new reputation system, and an update to ranked mode, among other features. So, let us take a look at all the major changes coming to the battle royale game with the new PUBG update 10.2.

PUBG 10.2 patch notes

Here is the official PUBG 10.2 patch notes:

PGI.S Lobby Update

PGI.S themed lobby has been updated for the normal match with kickass BGM.

Other PGI.S Related Updates

PGI.S logo graffiti has been painted around the buildings of Erangel and Miramar.

Starting plane will be dragging PGI.S promo banners in Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi and Karakin.

New PGI.S loading screen splash art has been added.

Due to performance issues, digital screens on Erangel and Miramar will not be supported on console platforms.

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

A new Coupe RB roadrunner has been added to PUBG which is a vintage sports vehicle. You can take this vehicle to Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Max capacity: 2 (Driver, Passenger)

Max speed: 150km/h

Only spawned in Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok

New Feature: Reputation System

A new Reputation System has been added to the game which will assign players a Reputation Level anywhere between 0-5 based on how they interact with other players. The Team Finder will display the Reputation Level for every player. As players continue to play games, their Reputation Level will increase as long as they have a behaviour.

The new reputation level will be available next to the players IGN.

Reputation level designates whether a player is well-mannered or toxic towards others.

Reputation level will be displayed in the Team Finder and team member list next to player IGN.

Reputation levels range from 0 to 5, for a total of 6 levels.

Reputation level is affected by the following:

Players reputation level will naturally increase with normal gameplay of Normal/Ranked Battleroyale matches.

Leaving a match repeatedly and failing to return may lead to a decrease in reputation level.

Player’s reputation level can be decreased when reported with negative behaviour (obstructing gameplay, verbal abuse, team killing, etc.) or when banned due to violation of terms of service.

Being reported for suspected use of cheats itself does not affect reputation level.

Ranked Mode Update

The Ranked Mode penalties have been updated which will provide for a certain amount of safe time if a team isn't fully formed. You can check out all the details around the system and how it works below.

Leaver penalties should be waived for players who leave within 5 minutes after the plane takes off if the player:

chooses for matchmaking to find them teammates AND

the plane takes off with an incomplete team (team of fewer than 4 players in Ranked squad mode), AND

a member of the player’s pre-made team hasn’t left the match before the plane leaves.

If a player qualifies to have their leaver penalty waived, then the match is considered to be competitively invalid for that player. This means:

No stats are recorded on their Career page

No change is made to their RP

No matchmaking penalties are issued

Players will be granted any Pass XP and BP they would have earned as normal

RP Balance Changes.

The rank point cap has been increased from 39 to 44.

PUBG LABS: Arena Mode

Arena Mode – 2nd Iteration Changes

Perspective – TPP Only available in TPP.

Changes in default pistol Changed default pistol to P18C. For the first Arena Mode, we received feedback that players with the default P1911 pistol did not stand a chance against players with purchased weapons. As such, we’ve replaced it with the P18C, which comes with an auto-fire mode.

Loadout store improvements Adjusted the amount of ammo given when purchasing a weapon. Increased helmet price, which is now higher than the vest. Starting from Round Four, weapons purchased from the loadout store will include attachments. Players on a winning streak will earn bonus rewards accordingly and the teams who don’t lose any chances before the final round will be rewarded with an upgraded loadout store which has the following items: Care Package items and Special consumables like Adrenaline Syringe and the First Aid Kits.

Pistols and shotguns can now be found under the same category.

Loadout point balance adjustment Reduced points earned for a kill from 150 to 100. Reduced end of round points earned (both win/lose). Since squads with fewer players are at a disadvantage, they will earn more kill points depending on their squad size. Considering player feedback on how hard it is to win the next round after losing your items upon defeat, you’ll now get a small bonus to help you rebuy the gear you need.

UX improvements To help reduce confusion during combat, we’re disabling kill feed messages from the other arenas, so now only events within your current arena will be shown. There were quite a few players leaving the game after losing their first chance, thinking the game was over. We’ve added a message to let players know they’re still in it! When starting a new round, map features such as zoom option and markers will revert to default.

Addition of the reporting system Players in spectate mode can now report other players for cheating or behaviour that goes against our Rules of Conduct.



Gameplay

New Stunt emotes exclusive for a dirt bike has been added.

6 new default stunt emotes can be played.

The Stunt Emotes are triggerable only mid-air on a Dirt bike – and when the player is not about to hit something. Hold L3 to trigger a random stunt emote Release L3 to stop emote

Please note that the Horn functionality has been replaced with the Stunt Emotes for the Dirt Bike.

Other

Adjusted the reload animations of M416, Scar-L, QBZ, G36C to better match the reload speeds. The reload animation adjustments are a follow-up to the Balance tweaks to the 556 guns in the 9.2 November update.

Haven gameplay mode update Haven’s selectable gameplay mode has been updated Duo / 1-man-duo → Squad / 1-man-squad



Skin and Item

Graffiti Themed Skin – 8 set items, 29 individual items, 2 not for sale items (1/20 2021 9 PM PST – 1/19 2022 9 PM PST)

Lunar New Year – King and Royal Bodyguard – 6 set items, 9 individual items, 1 event item, 4 not sold separately items (2/2 2021 6 PM PST – 3/16 2021 7 PM PDT)

PGI.S 2021 (1st sale - 1/20 2021 9 PM PST – 3/27 2021 1 AM PDT; 2nd sale - 2/26 2021 6 PM PST – 3/27 2021 1 AM PDT)

Bugfix

Gameplay

Fixed the issue where some pass missions could not be accomplished in Haven.

Fixed the issue where players could respawn with a ghillie suit equipped when killed while equipping a ghillie suit in TDM.

Fixed the foliage clipping through a vehicle while in FPP mode in certain maps.

Fixed the case where a character’s body equipping a ghillie suit could be invisible to others.

Fixed the issue where players could change perspective to TPP when spectating other players in FPP game mode.

Fixed the awkward POV when viewing a kill cam of a character equipped with a ghillie suit.

Fixed the issue where the deaths in Blue Zones were recorded as suicides.

Fixed the issue where the two characters collide after going prone in a moving ferry, they receive fall damage.

Fixed the issue where the headshots were not reflected on the Career page.

Fixed the issue where the AI pillar guard positions are rendered in the wrong locations.

Fixed the store issue where it only displays the loading screen after purchasing an item or requires a long loading time for the item popup to be displayed.

Fixed the issue where the completed missions were displayed in the System Menu’s Mission List.

Fixed the issue where sending a cross-platform invite to another player in a custom match causes abnormal behaviour.

Fixed the issue where players are able to use the emergency parachutes while in a DBNO state when falling from non-fatal heights.

Fixed the issue where certain bots would constantly walk around.

Fixed the issue where “Enemy Spotted” ping would function while navigating through the inventory when it is bound to the RB/LB buttons using the custom key binding feature.

Fixed the issue where the message ‘Invalid Season’ is displayed when checking out the profile of an invited friend.

Fixed the issue where you cannot navigate either GNB, LNB after pressing the Options button two consecutive times.

Fixed the issue where the character’s wrist is bent too much when equipped with certain weapons in preview.

Fixed the issue where the localization was not complete in the Team finder guide popup

Fixed an issue where partially accomplished missions were not visible in the mission list.

Sound

Fixed the unclear sound of UMP45 if another player is firing from a distance.

Fixed the duplicate click sound played when clicking on the preview button in the customize screen.

World

Fixed the issue where players could clip through a certain building in Abbey, Vikendi.

Fixed the issue where enlarging the minimap while flying in the helicopter, makes the minimap glitch.

Fixed the issue where the last Blue Zone was set as a non-playable area in Haven.

Fixed the issue where the vehicles collided with the land when driving over low hills.

Fixed the issue where it was hard or impossible to enter certain buildings in Georgopol of Erangel.

Fixed the issue where the buildings were not loading properly in the southern village of Georgopol, Erangel.

UI/UX

Fixed the issue where inappropriate RP changes were displayed in the match history section during placement matches.

Fixed the issue where starting plane’s seat UI was sometimes displayed as empty.

Fixed the issue where some pages of the store page not loaded when entering the store page after restarting a lobby.

Fixed the issue where profiles of players located in ‘Unassigned’ ‘Observer’ section of custom match session cannot be loaded.

Fixed the issue where centre pointer not displayed in replays.

Fixed the issue where the earned/lost RP was displayed in the Match History in Ranked.

Fixed the issue where the currency and system UI are not displayed when returning after completing the TDM.

Skin & Item

Fixed the issue where the visor of Mad’s Motorcycle – Helmet (Level 1) is not displayed when equipped by a male character.

Fixed the issue where the nose of Killer Clown Mask could clip through when equipping face-covering helmet items.

Fixed the issue of the clipping issue when Gas masks and Helmet skins are equipped at the same time.

Fixed the issue where the hood of the Survivalist Parka costume blocks the view in FPP Mode.

Fixed the issue where the Battlestats were printed on the Mk47 Mutant Skin.

