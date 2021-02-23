Pokemon Go: What Are Grunt Counters? Know All Details About Them

Finally, the Grunt counters invasion is starting to take place in Pokemon Go and players are left to defend their Pokemon world from Team Go Rocket. Whether you are trying to complete monthly research or are just trying to defend the Pokemon world, you have the chance to challenge the Team Go Grunts, Executives, and Giovanni, the head of the Team Go Grunt. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what are Grunt Counters, all the necessary details about the Grunt Counters, and more.

All the necessary details about Grunt Counters

Understanding the Pokemon Go Grunt Counters is pretty simple. Ever since Niantic rolled out their Team Go Rocket feature, you’ll see that your favourite Pokestops have been conquered and defended by Go Rocket Grunts. To get the items in the location and the location itself back, you need to defeat the guarding grunt and free the place from Go Rocket control. Fortunately for you as a player, these Grunts are very easy to beat. In fact, they have a bad habit of announcing their team long before yours. This gives you a very good opportunity to prepare your team accordingly to beat them in the battle.

Obviously, after you hit a certain level as a Pokemon Go player, you’ll be able to blow through these Grunts with the help of a well trained Dragonite or Tyranitar. If you'd like to know which grunt will send out which Pokemon for Shadow or other reasons, here is a list. The key is to look at the battle phrase and send your Pokemon accordingly to battle with them.

ROAR! How'd that sound? Means: they are going to send dragon-type. Ice-types are your friend here.

Normal doesn't mean weak. Means: they are going to send normal-type. Choose fighting-types here.

Coiled and ready to strike! Means: they are going to send poison-type. Rock-types will be your best friend here.

These waters are treacherous. Means: they are going to send water-type. Try electric and grass-types.

Don't tangle with us! Means: they are going to send grass-type. Time to roll out fire-types like Charizard.

My bird Pokemon wants to battle with you! Means: they are going to send flying-type. Use electric-types here, but beware of a stray Dragonite or Gyrados.

Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get? Means: they are going to send fire-type. Pick water or rock-type.

Go, my super bug Pokemon! Means: they are going to send bug-types. Any fire-type will do just fine here.

Get ready to be shocked! Means: they are going to send electric-type. Ground-types work best here.

