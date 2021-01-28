Pokemon Go Luvdisc: Know All About This Water-type Pokemon Here

Luvdisc is a Water Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves. Luvdisc's strongest moveset is Water Gun & Water Pulse and it has a Max CP of 848. Luvdisc live in shallow seas in the tropics. This heart-shaped Pokémon earned its name by swimming after loving couples it spotted in the ocean's waves. Continue reading this article to know all about Luvdisc best moveset and the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Luvdisc

Pokemon Go Luvdisc is a Water Pokemon and it looks like a pink, heart-shaped fish. Luvdisc does not evolve from any Pokemon, and it also does not evolve into any either. It’s gender ratio is 25% male / 75% female. It has a Max CP of 735 and has a lacklustre ATK (81), a slightly better DEF (134) and a low STA (86). Luvdisc does not have a very wide variety of moves it can learn and it’s Pokemon go move set seems to reflect that, as it gets mostly Water-type moves as it’s utility. Luvdisc has access to following moves:

Water Gun (Fast)

Splash (Fast)

Water Pulse (Charge 2 bars)

Aqua Jet (Charge 3 bars)

Draining Kiss (Charge 2 bars)

It’s best moveset is Water Gun/Water Pulse.

This move set deals the most damage because better coverage is not an option as it does not get any good moves to deal with its weaknesses. Luvdisc is a Water-type Pokemon, which makes it weak against Grass and Electric moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that you can use to beat Luvdisc are:

Zekrom,

Deoxys (Attack),

Deoxys (Normal),

Electivire,

Roserade.

Pokemon Go Luvdisc Evolution Statistics

Base stats Attack - 81 Defence - 128 Stamina - 125

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 363 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 484 Level 30 Max wild - 727 Level 40 - 848

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 605 Level 35 (wild) - 787

Max HP Level 40 - 110

Size Height - 0.61 m Weight - 8.7 kg

Other Base capture rate - 30% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



