Pokimane Left Surprised After Receiving A Mystery Letter From Fan

Imane Anys, better known as ‘Pokimane’, is one of the top Twitch streamers out there. The Moroccan-Canadian steamer has made a huge name for herself playing games like Fortnite and League of Legends. While streaming gameplay videos can be fun and exciting, Pokimane is also known to hold short broadcasts where she shows off all the gifts and letters that she receives from her fans.

There is generally a mixture of cutesy and gimmicky letters and often times, there can also be some surprising ones if the fans decide to take their enthusiasm a little too far.

Fan hopes to catch Pokimane in a festive spirit

Pokimane had held a live stream during last Christmas where she was visibly shocked after opening one of the letters that were sent to her. While she did not detail much about the letter, she had mentioned that the letter looked rather official. Pokimane went on to read the letter, however, it was something which she clearly wasn't expecting.

After going silent for a few seconds, she decided to end the stream without explaining the situation. Fans have been curious to learn more about the letter, however, the streamer is yet to offer any details about it. And while it appears that the letter will be left a mystery, it is likely that it was sent by one of those obsessive fans who are always pushing to take their connection with the streamer a bit further than just engaging her with chats. There have been various such instances in the past and it is likely that this could be just another example.

Not too long ago, the streamer had opened a letter which appeared more like a detailed CV. The mystery man had discussed all of his proudest accomplishments, and the various things that he wanted to achieve in life. Further in the letter, he also provided a QR code which would actually offer a number of photos of the person if scanned. Furthermore, the QR code was also designed to give her a complete resume of his pro career.

Image credits: pokimanelol | Instagram