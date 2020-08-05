Pokimane Valorant Rank And Settings: Here Are The Settings Used By The Popular Streamer

Valorant has been one of the most talked-about games amongst the gaming community. This is because of the number of streamers that have been playing this particular tactical first-person shooter game. One such streamer is Pokimane who has been playing Valorant since the beginning. Read more to know about Pokimane and Valorant.

A number of the fans have been asking questions about the game and settings that have been chosen by Pokimane. They also want to know the different ranks that are available in the game. Thus we have listed down the settings used by Pokimane for playing Valorant. Here are Pokimane Valorant settings and rank.

Ranks in Valorant

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

Pokimane Valorant Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

In-game Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Pokimane Valorant Crosshair Settings:

Color: Yellow

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outlines: On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Movement Error: On

Her Valorant Keybindings:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Space and Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate Ability: F

Her Valorant graphics settings:

Material Quality: High

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Detail Quality: High

Anisotropic Filtering: 8X

Texture Quality: High

Improve Clarity: Off

UI Quality: High

Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

Vignette: On

Distortion: On

Vsync: Off

Shadows: On

More about Pokimane

Imane Anys, who is popularly known as Pokimane, has been in the gaming community for a long time now. She is most popular for streaming a number of games on her Twitch as well as Youtube account. Some of her favourite games include League of Legends and Fortnite and the fans can find a number of her streams on these two games. She is a Canadian citizen and part of the online social entertainment group of content creators, Offline TV. She is also one of the most followed gaming streamers all over the globe with over 5.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

More about Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020.

