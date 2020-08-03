Pokken Tournament Tier List: Know Which Pokemon Can Make You Win

Pokken Tournament Tier List helps players to under the strength of certain Pokemons and which one is better than the other. This list also ensures that a player user right Pocket Monsters in a match against another player. Many players around the world keep searching for the list to get a better understanding of the game. So, here is a Pokken Tournament Tier List for you sub-divided into four categories such as Tier 1, 2, 3, and God. In the below list God Tier is the highest and Tier 3 is the lowest.

Pokken Tournament Tier List

God Tier

This Pokken Tournament roster consists of some of the most overpowered Pokemons in the game. They are amongst the strongest picks in the game with less to minimum Counters in the game. If you know these pick well, you know how to win.

Pikachu

Braixen

Gardevoir

Shadow Mewtwo

Pokken Dx Tier 1

Consisting some of the strongest Pokemon in the Pokken Tournament Tier List, Pocket Monsters in the Tier one might prove to be the strongest choices you have in the game. If you have one of these your win is certainly just a few steps away.

Pikachu Libre

Mewtwo

Sceptile

Weavile

Chandelure

Blaziken

Lucario

Scizor

Decidueye

Pokken Dx Tier 2

This Pokken Tier List does not consist of weak Pokemons but in comparison with high ranking Pokemons, they might not be a great match. This means they are not the weakest and can be suitable counter characters for many Pokemons.

Garchomp

Charizard

Gengar

Darkrai

Croagunk

Empoleon

Pokken Dx Tier 3

This Pokken Tier List consists of considerably weak Pokemons in comparison with high ranking Pokemons. They might end up on the losing side if the opponent has a stronger Pokemon ready for the battle.

Machamp

Suicune

If you think you are a good player and you play better than most of the people, you might certainly want to enter into the Pokken Tournament. The winner gets a chance to earn prize money of $100,000 and even more for the Evo championship series.

Players who come 1st or 2nd earn World Championships invites and a travel award

Top 32 competitors receive Championship Points

