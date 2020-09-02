Prison Shack Bunker Location And Code Revealed, Find Out How To Access This Location

Call of Duty: Warzone recently introduced PVP battle royale game which is famous for tying up content from different releases from Call of Duty to the Warzone franchise and teasing the players. It had previously added content from the most sold game from Call of Duty -- last year's Mordern Warfare. Call of Duty: Warzone is now including content from the new highly anticipated game Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. All the new content that is being added to the game to tease the players is figured out through historical videos posted online by Call of Duty. The prison shack bunker was revealed recently through one of these videos.

Also read: Park Bunker Location: All Bunker Locations And Access Codes In COD Warzone

Prison Shack Bunker Location

The location and code for the prison shack bunker were provided in a historical video about the president Richard Nixon posted by Call of Duty much like all the other Call of Duty teases. The players and fans figured out the location they needed to travel to was H8 on the map, close to the Prison area thanks to the video. The players need to look for a shack with a locked door in the area which is the only building present there and unlock the door with a code.

Image source: Screenshot from itsdoge twitter handle

Also read: Call Of Duty League Will Not Pursue Expansion In 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Prison Shack Bunker Code

Prison shack bunker code has been revealed and to unlock the Prison shack bunker the players have to put in the code '72948531'. Prison shack bunker code was revealed through a historical video dated 1972-73. The players just need to walk up to the door and feed in the code to unlock the door just like Farmland bunker.

Image source: Screenshot from Call of Duty news twitter handle

Also read: Call Of Duty League Winners To Receive Full-size Championship Throne & $1.5 Million Prize

What to expect inside Prison Shack Bunker

Once the code has been fed, the players can enter the shack. It is a small area with not a lot of room to move. Once inside, the player will find the chassis of a remote control car, semi built with a controller. This remote control car is an RC-XD, a killstreak from the Black Ops franchise, a remote control car with a bomb strapped on it which explodes when it comes in contact with an enemy. It is speculated that this can be a future killstreak for Call of Duty: Warzone. There is also a box that can be looted inside by the players which will leave them with fairly decent cash and weaponry.

Image source: Screenshot from glitching queen twitter handle

Also read: Best FiNN Loadout For 'Call Of Duty Modern Warfare And Warzone'

Also read: Call Of Duty Cold War Reveal, Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

Promo image source: Screenshot from Pc gamer youtube