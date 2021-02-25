PS Plus March 2021: Free Games Most Likely To Be Revealed During State Of Play

PlayStation users have a subscription service called PS Plus which lets them play new popular game titles for free every month. These games are charged on a monthly basis and every new month brings the possibility of new experiences with different gameplay on a wide variety of games. With PlayStation5 on the mix, the hype for the coming games is rising up. Let's dive into PS Plus March 2021 free games.

PS Plus Free Games March 2021

𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿: State of Play returns tomorrow. Tune in February 25 at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET for updates and new details on games coming to PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/qMFCMCuIGU pic.twitter.com/oaloN1Hgcb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 24, 2021

The March 2021 PS Plus reveal has been postponed by Sony and most likely will take place during this PlayStation State of Play Event. Sony has been very consistent with giving updates for the PS Plus, however, the PlayStation State of Play is a big event for Sony and announcing the PS Plus game line up alongside the event makes more sense. The State of Play event will start at 10 pm GMT on February 25. You can watch the event on the official YouTube Playstation stream. Sony has also announced they'll be giving away the 'Ratchet and Clank' to all PS 4 and PS 5 owners regardless of whether they get the PS Play subscription. Also, no new other games have been confirmed for PS Plus but fans belive Yakuza: Like a Dragon may be part of PS Plus.

Kena Bridge of Spirits

Kena Bridge of Spirits is a highly anticipated PlayStation adventure game being developed by Ember Labs. According to the synopsis of the game, the plot follows the story of Kena, a Young spirit magic user who uses her abilities to helps deceased people move on from the physical to the spiritual plane. Fans have been waiting for this game's release for some time now and it's highly likely the announcement for the release date will come with the State of Play event.

PS Now

PS Now is a new cloud-based service by Sony to enable PC players to access every game available on PlayStation devices. All you need to do is download the PS NOW pc app and get a hold of the controller. You play the game directly on their cloud servers and all your progress and achievements are saved online. It's very similar to how Google Stadia works. So, if you have a computer and still want to access PlayStation exclusive games, PS Now is a great option. Stay tuned for more news on the PlayStation and tech.

