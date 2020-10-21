PS4 Mic Not Working? Here's A Quick Fix! Learn All The Easy Solutions

Talking while playing a multiplayer game is quite important as it makes strategising and understanding the game much better. However, in recent days, many reports related to PS4 mic not working have been made by players. So, players are wondering about how to fix the mic issue on PS4 or PS4 headset. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to fix the PS4 mic not working issues?

If you are having trouble hearing the chat audio while using the PS4 Headset, or if your friends are unable to hear you, you can try these solutions. However, make sure you have checked whether your headset is not muted.

Solution 1: Check hardware

At first, you need to check if your PS4 headset is fine and does not contain any type of physical damage. If the hardware of the headset is working fine, then, check your mic boom. To check the PS4 Mic, try using it in another device (mobile, PC, etc) to see if it works normally.

If your PS4 mic boom and headset are not having any problems, then the problem is with your PS4 settings. So, you will have to check the settings to solve the problem. Here are the required steps that you need to follow to solve the PS4 mic not working problems.

Solution 2: Check PS4 settings to fix mic not working issues

Step 1 - Go to the PS4 Settings > Devices > Audio Devices.

Step 2 - Click Input Device and select Headset Connected to Controller.

Step 3 - Click Output Device and select Headset Connected to Controller.

Step 4 - Click Volume Control (Headphones), and set the level to maximum.

Step 5 - Click Output to Headphones, and select All Audio.

Step 6 - Click Adjust Microphone Level, then follow the wizard to check your microphone.

Use the steps mentioned above to make sure that the PS4 settings are configured correctly. If your mic can be detected on the Adjust Microphone Level screen, then the PS4 headset and mic are working with the console properly.

