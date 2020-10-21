Xbox Mic Not Working? Here's A Quick Fix! Learn 5 Easy Solutions

Microsoft-owned Xbox consoles have won the hearts of many gamers around the world with its incredible features and product offerings. However, in recent days many reports related to Microsoft Xbox mic not working have been made by players. So, players are wondering about how to fix the mic issue on Xbox One or Xbox headset. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Xbox Series X Games list: All games launched for the next-generation console

How to fix the Xbox mic not working issues?

If you are having trouble hearing the chat audio while using the Xbox Headset, or if your friends are unable to hear you, you can try these solutions. However, make sure you have checked whether your headset is not muted.

Unplug the headset cable from the bottom of the Xbox controller and reconnect it firmly. Go to your privacy settings and allow communication with everyone. You can do so by tapping the Xbox button. Now, go to System > Settings > Account > Privacy & online safety > Xbox Live privacy. Select View details & customize > Communication & multiplayer, and make the changes. Unmute or unblock those you are looking to chat with. Tap the Xbox button. In the guide, click on Multiplayer > Party. Tap on Party to open up the party roster, and select the people you want to unmute, and select Unmute. If your chat audio is not clear or a bit choppy, this could also be related to your Xbox One controller update. To fix this, both you and the friend will need to ensure that your controllers are up to date. You also need to make sure that you're not experiencing network latency or other network problems.

Also Read | Does Xbox record party chat? Know more about the Microsoft gaming console

If you are using Apple EarPods, you must be aware that Xbox does not support a few of them. Nevertheless, there is a simple workaround all you have to do is follow the steps given below to start using your EarPods with your Xbox One console-

Plug the headphones in and double-tap on the Xbox button which is at the top centre of your controller.

Now, go to the settings gear and disable the option "Headset Mic"

Then, turn down the "Mic Monitoring".

Promo Image ~ Flipkart App

Also Read | FFXIV housing: Learn how to unlock land, buy a plot, construction permit and more

Also Read | Genshin Impact Ayaka leaked gameplay video reveals cool glimpses; Read