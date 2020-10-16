Xbox Series X Games List: All Games Launched For The Next Generation Console

The Xbox Series X release is just around the corner, and the makers have been trying to create anticipation around it. They have been releasing a large amount of new information about their upcoming gaming console. Recently, they released a list of games that are going to be released with Xbox Series X. To help you out, we have even listed down the game that allows Smart Delivery that helps Xbox players to play platform-specific versions of each game. Here are all the games coming to Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X games list

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery

Borderlands 3: Smart Delivery

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale: Smart Delivery

Dead by Daylight: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5: Smart Delivery

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer: Smart Delivery

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears 5: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears Tactics: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Grounded: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

King Oddball

Maneater: Smart Delivery

Manifold Garden: Smart Delivery

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Planet Coaster: Smart Delivery

Sea of Thieves: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Tetris Effect: Connected: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

The Touryst: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

War Thunder: Smart Delivery

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion: Smart Delivery

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship: Smart Delivery

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery

Yes, Your Grace: Smart Delivery

More about Xbox Series X

A number of players also want to know about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. But the makers have still not given out any specific details about the same. The players might just need to wait for a bit before having an idea about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. Halo Infinite’s release has now been pushed thus the players might not see a new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X launch bundles. There is a lot of speculation that Xbox has already signed a deal with Watch Dogs to promote their new open-world game with the new console. They have already started promoting Watch Dogs Leigon in their own way. Thus seeing a Watch Dogs: Legion Xbob Series X launch bundle is not surprising.

Xbox Series X's November launch date was confirmed and the upcoming game, Halo Infinite is now pushed to 2021. The makers also gave out a statement that there will be thousands of games to play on the Xbox Series X. There is a healthy competition between Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. After PS5 makers confirmed that their new console will have backward compatibility for PS4 games, Xbox Series X makers also took a step in the same direction and confirmed that Series X will run titles from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox.

