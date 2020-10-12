PS4 Trophy Level Glitch: Is It A Bug Or A New Enhancement System?

Sony is bringing some major changes to its PlayStation Trophy system, which was first seen on its PS3 console. The new trophy system has been made for the launch of the upcoming PS5 console and the changes are already live for many PSN profiles. With the old system, the PSN Trophy level was capped at 100. This made it quite difficult for players to observe much progress as the number would slowly increase for every trophy earned.

Is there a PS4 Trophy level glitch?

Sony is increasing the Trophy level range for all PlayStation users, taking the number all the way up to 999 (highest trophy level). This will allow players to have a much better understanding of their progress. The company has already implemented the change for many users depending on the overall trophies they have earned over time. The difference is quite significant which is making users wonder if this is some kind of a glitch on Sony's part.

As you now know, the change of levels is actually intended by Sony and it is clearly not a glitch of any sort. However, the sudden jump in levels may seem a bit surprising for the fans. This is because a user who has an overall Trophy level of 12 will now climb up to somewhere around the low 200s. Sony will calculate this number based on the total number and the grades of PSN trophies that they have earned in the past.

With the new trophy level system set in place, players will not only be able to advance much quicker, but they will also be able to see consistent changes the more they contribute to the games. Sony has also released the level structure for each trophy on its PlayStation blog. Here's a look:

Bronze: From level 1 to level 299

Silver: From level 300 to level 599

Gold: From level 600 to level 998

Platinum: Level 999 (highest trophy level)

PS4 owners should note that the new Trophy update has not been rolled out for all users. So, if you are still seeing the old trophy level system on your profile, you will receive the update available within the next few days.

Image credits: PlayStation Blog