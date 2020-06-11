PS5 Leaks Hint At Premium Pricing: Find Out What The PlayStation 5 Looks Like

There has been tremendous hype surrounding the upcoming Sony PS5 reveal event that is slated to go live later this week. In addition to that, there have been several news outlets reporting that the price of the gaming console has seemingly leaked online, with screenshots of multiple Amazon pre-order listings.

PS5 leaks suggest the console will be priced at $750

There has been a listing on Amazon’s UK site suggesting that PlayStation fans may end up paying a premium for the next-generation console. According to a report, a user was able to pre-order the PS5 console for £599 (approx. $750), however, there haven't been any details shared on the actual store link. And while the price appears to be a bit on the high side, Amazon UK has been steadily removing these listings for reasons currently unknown.

However, that is not the only red flag as the first listing was for console titled '2020 Dummy ASIN Sony PS5 1 2TB,' while the user who claimed to have pre-ordered the PS5 actually went for a '2020 Dummy ASIN Sony PS5 2 2TB.' It also seems a bit strange considering that there have been two functionally identical listings for the console; one was a PS5 1, while the other was a PS5 2, and both carried the same SSD.

There have also been a number of dummy listings for PS5 games that appeared from different publishers on Amazon UK. The listings have been displayed in the below format. Here are some examples:

*The name followed by Dummy is the publisher name.

2020 Dummy ASIN Koch Game 2 PS5

2020 Dummy ASIN Konami Game 2 PS5

2020 Dummy ASIN Bethesda Game 8 PS5

2020 Dummy ASIN Take 2 (2k) Game 1 PS5

2020 Dummy ASIN Namco Bandai Game 6 PS5

2020 Dummy ASIN Take 2 (Rockstar) Game 1 PS5

What does PS5 look like?

The PS5 is set to launch later this year during the Holiday 2020; however, there hasn't been any indication from Sony on what the console might look like. The above leaks have only hinted at the price of the PS5 and did not carry a picture of the console. However, the leaks should only be treated as blind placeholders at the moment.

Sony has also scheduled a PS5 reveal event for June 11 at 1 PM PT. The live event will debut a slew of games titles that will be available on PlayStation 5 at launch later this year. It is also likely that the company gives fans the first look of the console.

Image credits: PlayStation Blog