PS5 Production Might Decelerate After Sony Faces Issues With Their 'system On-chip'?

Many players have been waiting for the next generation of gaming consoles to hit the markers. The upcoming PS5 has been one of the most anticipated gaming consoles that is soon going to be released. But recent news has certainly shocked all the PS5 followers which might keep them waiting for a little bit more. Read more to know other details about Sony’s upcoming, PS5.

PS5 chip issue to affect the production of New Gen consoles

Bloomberg has reported that the production process of PS5 has slowed down. This is because of the problems faced while the production of "custom-designed system-on-chip". The report also claimed that this has forced the makers to decrease the production of this year’s overall number of PS5 to 4 million.

Reportedly, the makers had planned to manufacture about 11 million units of the upcoming console before its release but were forced to reduce the number of consoles from a total of 11 million. To talk about the same, Sony has released a statement to address this rumour and clarify the doubts created in people.

In a statement released to Gameindustry.biz, the makers did not release details related to manufacturing but have confirmed that the information provided by Bloomberg is false. The makers said that they have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.

Bloomberg had also reported that the core processing component which has been made in collaboration with AMD has a number of issues with results as low as 50 per cent. This means that half of the parts that are being produced weren’t fit to ship. They have also mentioned that Sony has been improving with their production stages but are “yet to reach a stable level.”

More about PS 5

A number of gamers have also been asking about the price of the PS5. But the makers have yet not revealed the official price range for the console. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and it suggests that the price could range anywhere around $500 for the blu-ray drive version and $450 for the All-Digital edition. That transforms to ₹ 37,300 and ₹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted.

But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this isn’t the price that gamers should judge the PS 5 on. This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about ₹24,000 when converted directly. But when the PS4 was launched in India it was for ₹ 39,999. This is because of the inclusion of taxes and import duties. Thus it could be safe to consider ₹50,000 as the estimated price for PS5.

