Stray PS5 Game Details, Release Date And Trailer: All We Know So Far

During the PS5 reveal event, fans finally got a brief look at the Stray PS5 Game, from the house of Blue Twelve Studio. Sony's PS5 event unveiled the official trailer and the most-awaited release date and confirmation of next-gen versions of the action-adventure game. The most unique thing about the game compared to other PS5 games is that it has a distinct storyline where users are going to play as a stray cat in a robot city.

More about Stray PS5 game

In the family of PlayStation 5, Stray makes an entry as a beautiful game to enjoy the incredible graphics. A player gets to live the life of a clever cat that is lost in a world where humanity has been wiped away and the world is controlled by robots and androids. The game was announced on the PS5 Reveal Event on Thursday, June 11. The game is being published by Annapurna Interactive.

The Stray PS5 game is a TPP (Third Person Perspective) adventure game. A player gets a glimpse of the futuristic prospects of a cybercity through this adventure game. According to Annapurna Interactive news release, players will enjoy the life of a stray cat, roaming in the cyber city surroundings, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by nothing but unassuming droids and dangerous creatures that will be unfolding further in the game. Players will get to enjoy the feel of the game where the cat will be lost, alone and separated from family. It is essential for players to untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home.

Stray PS5 game release date

The PS5 reveal event revealed Blue Twelve Studio's Stray Game trailer on June 11 which was enough to have a better look at the world of a cat to enter moment to moment gameplay. The Stray teaser trailer reveals that the game will be out by 2021 and it is going to be a perfect cat life perspective game.

PS5 Stray Trailer

