PS5 Event Time In Australia: Details About The Price, Where To Watch & More

The online reveal event of PS5 was supposed to take place on June 4, 2020. However, due to the rising unrest in the USA, it was postponed. Nonetheless, the long wait for the fans has found its end as the PS5 Reveal Event is just a few hours away from going live. If you are wondering what is the PS5 event time in Australia, where to watch the Live event, the PS5 price, and more, here is all you need to know.

What time is the PS5 launch event in Australia?

According to reports, the event is expected to provide more light not only on the games that will release with the console but also the PS5's design, features, pre-order details and more. The Sony PS5 online event will take place tomorrow morning i.e. June 12, at 6 AM AEST.

Where to watch Sony PS5 Reveal event online?

Anybody can watch the PS5 Reveal Event as it is going to be streamed live on the Playstation Youtube Channel as well as Twitch. In other countries, the event will be Live 9 PM BST, 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET, and 10 PM CEST respectively (as per time zones) and on 1:30 AM IST (June 12).

PS5 price in Australia

Sony has not revealed any details on the pricing of the console, but, as per several reports, the next-generation console costs the company $450 (approx. AU$648.88) for its manufacture. The price is on the high side compared to the PlayStation 4 which was launched at $399.99 in the US and AU$599 in Australia. So fans can expect PS5 to be around AU$749 or maybe even higher.

How to register for PS5 release details and updates

One can also apply for details and news on Playstation.com official site.

Visit the https://www.playstation.com/en-au/ps5/ where it will show you the Live event timings

Scroll down to the signup details

Fill in your Email ID and Date of Birth

Confirm and verify your Email.

Once the process is complete, you will receive all the details about the PS5.

