PS5 Event Time In Canada: How And Where To Watch The PS5 Launch Event?

Sony has rescheduled its much-anticipated PS5 reveal event after having previously delayed the event due to the nationwide protests in the United States. The upcoming event has been called the Future of Gaming and will finally take place this week. The event will debut a slew of game titles that will be available on much anticipated next-generation console. As expected, the event will be hosted online and will give PlayStation fans a sense of both exclusive and non-exclusive games coming to the brand new system.

PS5 event time in Canada

The PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event is scheduled to live stream on Thursday, June 11, at 4 PM ET (1 PM PT) in Canada.

PS5 live stream: How to watch the Future of Gaming event?

Sony has announced that the PS5 reveal event can be streamed via the company’s own website. Sony has been promoting the PlayStation site as the place fans should navigate to, in order to catch the live event. Here’s the link to the stream. The PS5 live stream will also be available on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel and its Twitch page.

Sony had confirmed earlier that the PS5 Future of Gaming event will last for over an hour. The company will likely give fans a look at some PS5 gameplay in action, with a focus on the list of games that will be available on the PlayStation 5 once the console goes on sale, something that the fans have been most curious about. Sony is also expected to announce the 2020 release date to consumers as part of the event.

It was early last year when the company first announced that the PS5 will be releasing later in 2020 during the Holiday season. In a conversation with Wired, Mark Cerny, PS5’s lead system architect, had revealed details on the console's specifications. Soon after, Sony gave fans more information on the console’s CPU, GPU, disk storage, and a bunch of other important features. The company has also shown the PS5’s controller, the DualSense.

The company also faces serious competition from Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which is also set to release around the same time as the PlayStation 5.

Image credits: Sony