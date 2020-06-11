PS5 Event Time In Malaysia: Details About The Price, Where To Watch & More

Sony is all set to reveal their next-gen console, The Playstation 5, aka PS5. Sony already dominates the console market thanks to the PS4, which was the best selling console last gen. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of PS5. The PS5 online reveal event is all set to premiere on June 11, 2020, at 1 PM US Pacific time. In India, this event will start around midnight IST on June 12, 2020. Here is the PS5 event time in Malaysia.

PS5 event time in Malaysia

According to the official Sony Playstation Twitter handle, the PS5 launch event will begin on June 11, 2020, at 1 PM US Pacific time. That is around 9:00 PM in British Summer Time (BST). Since Malaysia is 15 hours ahead of US Pacific Time, the PS5 launch event will start at 4 AM Malaysia time on June 12, 2020.

PS5 expected price

The expected price for the PS5 is around $470 to $500 approximately. In INR, this is around ₹35794.75 to ₹38079.52. In Malaysia ringgit, the cost is around RM 2009.49 to RM 2137.75. The new PS5 will be available to pre-order by the month July of 2020. The console will also be available for purchase by late 2020. The new XBox Series X is also releasing around the same time, so their will be fierce competition between the two consoles.

What to expect with the new PS5 online reveal?

The upcoming PS5 reveal event will be streamed at 1080p and 30 frames per second for all devices. The video of the event will be released in lower quality due to time constraints. Sony has also asked its viewers to watch the live event with headphones. According to Sony, the PS5 is capable of sound quality that can not be heard with normal audio.

According to the Chief Executive officer of PS5, Jim Ryan, the new PS5 will be well worth its cost thanks to the new next-gen features that have been added into the console. He also expects the launch to fully satisfy gamers. The PS5 online reveal will reveal major details about external hardware and the internal software of the system.

