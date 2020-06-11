PS5 Event Time In South Africa; At What Time Can The PS5 Release Be Watched On June 11?

The Playstation 4 or PS4 gaming console by Sony is considered to be the best in the world - unless you're an XBox fan. Recently Sony officials declared that the new version of the PlayStation called PS5 is ready for launch. The online reveal event of PS5 is slated for June 11 at 1 pm Pacific time, or shortly past midnight on June 12 in India. Check out more details to know when the PS5 online reveal would air in South Africa.

PS5 event time in South Africa

The PlayStation Twitter account which is handled by Sony tweeted on June 8th that the PS5 launch event would be conducted on June 11th at 1:00 pm Pacific Time. This time equals to 9:00 pm BST time.

Since South Africa is 9 hours ahead of Pacific Time, therefore the event could be seen from South Africa on June 11 at 10 pm.

PS5 expected price

The new PS5 will be available to pre-order in the month of July and August as the consoles would be available in the market in late 2020. The Sony PS5 is slated to compete against Microsoft's new XBox Series X which would be releasing during the same timeframe.

The cost is speculated to be around $470 to $500 approximately. This amounts to â‚¹37,895 in INR whereas it approximately costs 7960 ZAR to 8468 ZAR in South African Rand.

What to expect with the new PS5 online reveal?

The PS5 online reveal event will be streamed at 1080p and 30 frames per second. Sony stated that the online reveal video will be released in a reduced size so as to ease the production process since a number of staff and developers are working from home.

Sony has also encouraged viewers to watch the event with headphones as the event will feature some classy audio work that can't be noticed when seen from a smartphone or laptop.

Chief Executive officer, Jim Ryan, revealed that the new features added too the PS5 will be worth the pricing and will match the expectations of the gamers.

Anyone can watch the streaming event to get accustomed to the external hardware as well as the internal features of the device.

PS5 Pre-order details

Once the Sony PS5 online reveal event starts, the company is expected to share the details about the pre-order as well. One may visit the official site at Playstation.com or they can even keep an eye on the popular e-commerce websites like Best Buy, GameStop, Gamestop.com, Flipkart.com etc. The ones checking the official site can follow the steps to enlist them for a pre-order.

Visit https://www.playstation.com/en-in/ps5/

Sign up with your credentials including Email ID and Date of Birth

Confirm and verify your Email.

Once the process is complete, you will receive all the details about the PS5.

