PS5 Event Time In South Africa; At What Time Can The PS5 Release Be Watched On June 11?

The Playstation 4 or PS4 gaming console by Sony is considered to be the best in the world - unless you're an XBox fan. Recently Sony officials declared that the new version of the PlayStation called PS5 is ready for launch. The online reveal event of PS5 is slated for June 11 at 1 pm Pacific time, or shortly past midnight on June 12 in India. Check out more details to know when the PS5 online reveal would air in South Africa.
The PlayStation Twitter account which is handled by Sony tweeted on June 8th that the PS5 launch event would be conducted on June 11th at 1:00 pm Pacific Time. This time equals to 9:00 pm BST time.
Since South Africa is 9 hours ahead of Pacific Time, therefore the event could be seen from South Africa on June 11 at 10 pm.
Once the Sony PS5 online reveal event starts, the company is expected to share the details about the pre-order as well. One may visit the official site at Playstation.com or they can even keep an eye on the popular e-commerce websites like Best Buy, GameStop, Gamestop.com, Flipkart.com etc. The ones checking the official site can follow the steps to enlist them for a pre-order.
