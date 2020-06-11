PS5 Event Time In US: How And Where To Watch The PS5 Release?

Sony is all set to give gamers their first look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 during a special reveal event. The event has been called 'Future of Gaming' and will debut a range of yet-to-be-announced titles that will arrive on the next-gen console. The event will be held online and will give PlayStation fans a look at the exclusive and non-exclusive games coming to the highly anticipated platform.

Also Read | Can You Play PS4 Games On PS5? Is PS5 Backwards Compatible?

PS5 event time in US

The PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event is scheduled to live stream on Thursday, June 11 at 4 PM Eastern Time (1 PM Pacific Time) in the United States.

PS5 live stream: How to watch the Future of Gaming event?

Sony will stream the PS5 reveal event on several channels. Sony recently announced that the PS5 reveal event can be streamed via the company’s own website at the link here. The PS5 live stream will also be available on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel and its Twitch page.

Also Read | PS5 Release Date: Future Of Gaming Event To Reveal What's Coming To Gaming Console

The PS5 reveal event has been described as a first look at the games that you will be playing after PlayStation 5 launches during Holiday 2020. The reveal event will last for over an hour and will give fans a look at some of the PS5 gameplay in action, with a focus on the list of games that will be available on the PlayStation 5 once the console releases later this year. All of the new titles showcased at the reveal event will be played on a 4K TV to give gamers a true picture of the PS5's graphic capabilities. The event will also showcase exclusive games playable only on the next-gen console.

Fans are also hoping to see the PS5's custom Solid State Drive (SSD) in action during the online event. The company is also looking to make loading screens on consoles a thing of the past. Sony is expected to announce the 2020 release date to consumers as part of the event.

Also Read | PS5 Event Delayed Indefinitely: Here Are The Details On Release Date And Preorder

The chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan recently claimed that the PlayStation 5 will represent the best in the industry, however, it will face some serious competition from Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which is also scheduled to launch around the same time as the PlayStation 5.

Also Read | How To Change Your Gamertag On Xbox App, Online, And Xbox One Console?

Image credits: PlayStation Blog