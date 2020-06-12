'Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart' PS5 Details, Release Date & Trailer; All We Know So Far

The PS5 Reveal Event displayed the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer that has taken the fandom in a frenzy. The two incredible buddies are yet to set their foot in their incredible journey to find each other and save the world from falling apart. The game is designed by Insomniac Games but it is a PlayStation exclusive.

Ratchet and Clank are coming with several new things and here is everything we know so far including the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer and the much-awaited release date and confirmation of the action-adventure game.

Also Read | PS5 pre-order details: How much does the new PS5 console cost?

More about the new Ratchet and Clank PS5 game

Ratchet and Clank are known to be best buddies who fight and support each other during every tough situation. This is for the first time when this action-adventure game called the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will show Clank's journey away from Rachet to find him in a chaotic world.

The Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer revealed the debut of a mysterious female character which will be seen helping Clank in his journey. Ratchet and Clank are going to several alluring things, dimensions, creatures, zones and more that fans will go crazy. The game was announced on the PS5 Reveal Event on Thursday, June 11. The game is being developed in association with the Insomniac Games.

Also Read | PS5 Hard Drive size: How much memory will PlayStation 5 have?

The Games PS5 game is a battle adventure game with an impressive storyline which shows that the dimensions and the world is collapsing. In the trailer, a viewer gets to see how Ratchet and Clank walk through several zones and places, meeting many creatures and beings. Apart from this, a player will get something new as a new hero marks her entry in the adventure game.

Also Read | What comes with the PS5? PlayStation 5 bundle content details

Ratchet and Clank PS5 game release date

The PS5 reveal event revealed Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer on June 11 which was enough to have a better look at the world where Clank rifts apart from Rachet. The Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer reveals that the game will be out by Holiday season 2020 as it is a PlayStation Exclusive Game. Nevertheless, it is going to be fun to see Clank bonding with a mysterious female protagonist in this action game universe.

Also Read | PS5 games list: All the games announced with the new generation of consoles

PS5 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer

Also Read | Stray PS5 Game Details, Release Date And Trailer: All We Know So Far