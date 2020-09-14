PS5 Showcase Event To Happen On 16th September; Know All Details Here

Anticipation among fans builds as the release dates for the consoles come close. Sony is also set for its new event on the PS5 for the 16th of September. This event is meant to be a showcase for all the games that are coming to the console at launch and in the future.

Also read: Activision Keen On Setting A $70 Base Price For PS5 And XSX Games

PS5 event

Sony posted on their Playstation Blog, "Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners".

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

Sony is ready to showcase 40 mins of games that are coming to the PS5 at launch and in the future. These games will involve games by first party and third party developers. Players will be provided more information with the likes of Spiderman: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

Also read: Sony’s First PS5 Commercial Lists Features But Skips Price, Release Date & More Details

PS5 competition

Other than the showcase, players are also hoping for a reveal of the price and release date for the next-gen consoles. Microsoft is leading the race with the details right now. They have provided pricing for the Xbox Series X at $499 and also for the more affordable, digital edition, next-gen console Xbox Series S at $299. Microsoft's Xbox has also revealed pre-order details and they start taking pre-orders for both the consoles for the 22nd of September. Whereas Sony has just launched pre-registration for its pre-orders in the previous month.

Also read: Sony PS5 Won't Have Backward Compatibility With PS3 And Predecessors; Ubisoft Says

PS5 digital edition vs Xbox Series S specs comparison

Both Console behemoths have 2 types of consoles coming in this season for the players. They have chosen the all-digital way for one variant of the consoles and they are meant to be a more affordable variant. Here is a specs comparison for both consoles.

Specifications Xbox Series S PS5 Digital Edition GPU 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.55 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 CPU 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU 8x Cores @ 3.5GHz Custom Zen 2 Memory 10GB GDDR68 16GB GDDR6 Resolution 1440p, 4K upscaled 4K, up to 8K Frame Rate Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS Storage 512GB SSD 825GB SSD Controller Xbox Series S controller DualSense Ray tracing YES YES Optical Drive NO NO

Also read: Xbox Series S Vs PS5 Digital Edition: An In-depth Comparison

Promo Image source: Crunchyroll Twitter handle