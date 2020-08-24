Flight Simulator 2020: A Guide To Complete Default Keyboard Controls

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is one of the most technically advanced and feature-rich simulator games ever created. The game packs tons of features, however, it can be difficult to get a hang of the default keyboard control keys if you are just starting out as a new pilot. So, let us take you through all of the default keyboard controls in Flight Simulator 2020 which have been divided into different sections for quick access.

Flight Simulator 2020 keyboard controls

Menu keyboard controls

Toggle Active Pause - Pause

Toggle Pause - Esc

Toggle Basic Control Panel - Ctrl + C

Display Checklist - Shift + C

Help Menu - Tab

Next Toolbar Panel - (.)

Previous Toolbar Panel - /

Miscel­laneous keyboard controls

Minus - Ctrl + Numpad plus

Plus - Ctrl + Numpad subtract

Skip RTC - Backspace key

New UI Window Mode - Right Alt

Request Fuel - Shift + F

Toggle fuel - Shift + P

Display Map Navigation - V

Display Navlog - N

Sim Rate - R

Toggle Delegate Control to Co-pilot (AI ) - Ctrl + Alt + X

Control Trimming keyboard controls

Elevator Trim Up - Numpad 1

Elevator Trim Down - Numpad 7

Rudder Trim Left - Ctrl + Numpad 0

Rudder Trim Right - Ctrl + Numpad Enter

Aileron Trim Left - Ctrl + Numpad 4

Aileron Trim Right - Ctrl + Numpad 6

Power keyboard controls

Cut Throttle - F1

Decrease Throttle - F2

Increase Throttle - F3

Mixuture Lean - Shift + Ctrl + F1

Decrease Mixture - Shift + Ctrl + F2

Increase Mixture - Shift + Ctrl + F3

Mixture Rich - Shift + Ctrl + F4

Propeller Pitch Low - Ctrl + F1

Decrease Propeller Pitch - Ctrl + F2

Increase Propeller Pitch - Ctrl + F3

Propeller Pitch High - Ctrl + F4

Exterior Lights keyboard controls

Toggle Beacon Light - Alt + H

Toggle Strobes - O

Togle Nav Lights - Alt + N

Toggle Taxi Lights - Alt + J

Toggle Landing Lights - Ctrl + L

Landing Lights Up - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 8

Langing Lights Down - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 2

Landing Lights Left - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 4

Landing Lights Right - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 6

Landing Lights Home - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 5

Drone Camera keyboard controls

Translate Drone Backward - S

Translate Drone Forward - W

Translate Drone Left - A

Translate Drone Right - D

Translate Drone Up - R

Translate Drone Down - F

Top Down View - Ctrl + Space

Pitch Up - Numpad 8

Pitch Down - Numpad 2

Roll Left - Numpad 7

Roll Right - Numpad 9

Reset Roll - Space

Yaw Left - Keypad 4

Yaw Right - Keypad 6

Reset Target Offset - Numpad 5

Decrease Transl­ation Speed - F1

Increase Transl­ation Speed - F2

Decrease Rotation Speed - F3

Increase Rotation Speed - F4

Toggle Follow Mode - Tab

Toggle Plane Controls - C

Zoom In - Keypad +

Zoom Out - Keypad -

Toggle Depth of Field - F1

Decrease Depth of Field - F2

Increase Depth of Field - F3

Decrease Exposure - Ctrl + F2

Increase Exposure - Ctrl + F3

Toggle Autofocus - F4

Toggle Foreground Blur - F5

Attach to Next/P­revious Target - Ctrl + PgUp/P­gDown

Lock to Next Target - T

Lock to Previous Target - Shift + T

Toggle Auto Exposure - Ctrl + F4

Toggle Lock Mode - Ctrl + Tab

Fuel keyboard controls

Toggle Fuel Pump - Alt + P

Fuel Selector 1 All - Alt + W

Fuel Selector 1 Off - Ctrl + Alt + W

Toggle Fuel Dump - Shift + Ctrl + D

Toggle All Fuel Valve - Alt + V

Radio keyboard controls

Transp­onder - T

Com Radio - C

Nav Radio - N

DME - F

ADF - Shift + Ctrl + A

VOR OBS - Shift + V

Frequency Swap - X

Set Transp­onder - Shift + Alt + W

Set Com 1 Standby - Shift + Alt + X

Com 1 Switch to Standby - Alt + U

Nav 1 Swap - Shift + Ctrl + N

Display ATC - Scroll Lock

Decrease VOR 1 OBS -0 Shift + Ctrl + End

Increase VOR 1 OBS - Shift + Ctrl + Home

ATC Panel Choice number (from 0 to 9) - (from 0 to 9)

Increase Wheel Speed - Shift

Toggle Marker Sound - Ctrl + 3

Increase Nav 1 Frequency - Shift + Ctrl + PgUp

Decrease Nav 1 Frequency - Shift + Ctrl + PgDown

Secondary Control Surfaces keyboard controls

Decrease Flaps - F6

Increase Flaps - F7

Retract Flaps - F5

Extend Flaps - F8

Toggle Spoilers - /

Instru­ments and Systems keyboard controls

Select Engine - E

Auto Start Engine - Ctrl + E

Engine Autostop - Shift + Ctrl + E

Toggle Anti Ice - H

Toggle Pitot heat - Shift + H

Toggle Master Battery - Alt + B

Toggle Master Battery and Alternator - Shift + M

Toggle Master Alternator - Alt + A

Increase Cowl Flap - Shift + Ctrl + V

Decrease Cowl Flap - Shift + Ctrl + C

Magneto - M

Magnetos Both - Shift + Alt + F

Magnetos Left - Shift + Alt + S

Magnetos Right - Shift + Alt + D

Magnetos Start - Shift + Alt + G

Magnetos Off - Shift + Alt + Q

Toggle Master Ignition Switch - Alt + I

Camera Instru­ments keyboard controls

Next - A

Previous - Shift + A

Set Custom Smartcam Target - T

Reset Smartcam - Ctrl + F

Camera AI Player - Ctrl + Home

Select Next Point of Interest - PgUp

Next Smartcam Target - Ctrl + PgUp

Previous Smartcam Target - Ctrl + PgDown

Toggle Follow Smartcam Target - PgDown

Unset Custom Smartcam Target - Shift + T

Toggle Instrument View number (from 0 to 9) - Ctrl + (from 0 to 9)

Fixed Camera keyboard controls

Next Fixed Camera - A

Previous Fixed Camera - Shift + A

Reset Fixed Camera - F

Toggle Fixed Camera number (from 0 to 9) - Ctrl + Shift + (0 to 9)

External Camera keyboard controls

Zoom In External View - (+)

Zoom Out External View - (-)

Reset External View - Ctrl + Spac

External Quickview Left - Ctrl + Left

External Quickview Right - Ctrl + Right

External Quickview Top - Ctrl + Up

External Quickview Rear - Ctrl + Down

Camera Mode Switches keyboard controls

Toggle Drone - Insert key

Cockpi­t/E­xternal View Mode - End key

Cockpit Camera keyboard controls

Cockpit Upper View - Space key

Reset Cockpit View - Ctrl + Space key

Zoom In the Cockpit View- (=)

Zoom Out the Cockpit View - (-)

Cockpit View Left - Left

Cockpit View Right - Right

Increase View Height - Up

Decrease View Height - Down

Translate Cockpit View Forward - Right Alt + Up

Translate Cockpit View Backward - Right Alt + Down

Load Custom Camera number (from 0 to 9) - Alt + (0 to 9)

Save Custom Camera number (from 0 to 9) - Ctrl + Alt + (0 to 9)

Load next custom camera - K

Load previous custom camera - Shift + K

Toggle Smart Camera - S

Look Up - Shift + Up

Look Down - Shift + Down

Look Left - Shift + Left

Look Right - Shift + Right

Quickview Cycle - Q

Quickview Up - Ctrl + Up

Quickview Rear - Ctrl + Down

Quickview Left - Ctrl + Left

Quickview Right - Ctrl + Right

Flight Instru­ments keyboard controls

Set Altimeter - B

Toggle Autorudder - Shift + Ctrl + U

Select Airspeed Bug - Shift + Ctrl + R

Select Altitude Bug - Shift + Ctrl + Z

Select Heading Bug - Shift + Ctrl + H

Decrease Heading Bug - Ctrl + Del

Increase Heading Bug - Ctrl + Insert

Toggle Alternate Static - Alt + S

Set Heading Indicator - D

However, it is worth mentioning that these are just the default controls which can be adjusted according to your preferences. If you wish to customise the controls, you can easily do so by heading over to the ‘Welcome’ menu. If you are in the middle of the flight, you can still change the control settings by pressing the ‘Esc’ button and selecting the ‘Controls’ option from the following screen.

