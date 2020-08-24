Flight Simulator 2020: A Guide To Complete Default Keyboard Controls

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is one of the most technically advanced and feature-rich simulator games ever created. The game packs tons of features, however, it can be difficult to get a hang of the default keyboard control keys if you are just starting out as a new pilot. So, let us take you through all of the default keyboard controls in Flight Simulator 2020 which have been divided into different sections for quick access.
Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Skins To Feature Thor, Galactus And Others; Get Season 4 Release Date
Also Read | Apex Legends 'this Account Is Invalid' Error On PS4: How To Resolve The Issue?
Also Read | Flight Simulator 2020 Autopilot Not Working: How To Fix The Issue?
However, it is worth mentioning that these are just the default controls which can be adjusted according to your preferences. If you wish to customise the controls, you can easily do so by heading over to the ‘Welcome’ menu. If you are in the middle of the flight, you can still change the control settings by pressing the ‘Esc’ button and selecting the ‘Controls’ option from the following screen.
Also Read | Pokemon Go: Heatran Move Set And The Best Counters To Take It Down
Image credits: PhlyDaily | YouTube