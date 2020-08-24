Last Updated:

Flight Simulator 2020: A Guide To Complete Default Keyboard Controls

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 features a long list of keybindings. Scroll on for a list of all keyboard controls which you can view on a second screen.

Written By
Danish Ansari
Flight Simulator 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is one of the most technically advanced and feature-rich simulator games ever created. The game packs tons of features, however, it can be difficult to get a hang of the default keyboard control keys if you are just starting out as a new pilot. So, let us take you through all of the default keyboard controls in Flight Simulator 2020 which have been divided into different sections for quick access.

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Skins To Feature Thor, Galactus And Others; Get Season 4 Release Date

Flight Simulator 2020 keyboard controls

Menu keyboard controls

  • Toggle Active Pause - Pause
  • Toggle Pause - Esc
  • Toggle Basic Control Panel - Ctrl + C
  • Display Checklist - Shift + C
  • Help Menu - Tab
  • Next Toolbar Panel - (.)
  • Previous Toolbar Panel - /

Miscel­laneous keyboard controls

  • Minus - Ctrl + Numpad plus
  • Plus - Ctrl + Numpad subtract
  • Skip RTC - Backspace key
  • New UI Window Mode - Right Alt
  • Request Fuel - Shift + F
  • Toggle fuel - Shift + P
  • Display Map Navigation - V
  • Display Navlog - N
  • Sim Rate - R
  • Toggle Delegate Control to Co-pilot (AI ) - Ctrl + Alt + X

Also Read | Apex Legends 'this Account Is Invalid' Error On PS4: How To Resolve The Issue?

Control Trimming keyboard controls

  • Elevator Trim Up - Numpad 1
  • Elevator Trim Down - Numpad 7
  • Rudder Trim Left - Ctrl + Numpad 0
  • Rudder Trim Right - Ctrl + Numpad Enter
  • Aileron Trim Left - Ctrl + Numpad 4
  • Aileron Trim Right - Ctrl + Numpad 6

Power keyboard controls

  • Cut Throttle - F1
  • Decrease Throttle - F2
  • Increase Throttle - F3
  • Mixuture Lean - Shift + Ctrl + F1
  • Decrease Mixture - Shift + Ctrl + F2
  • Increase Mixture - Shift + Ctrl + F3
  • Mixture Rich - Shift + Ctrl + F4
  • Propeller Pitch Low - Ctrl + F1
  • Decrease Propeller Pitch - Ctrl + F2
  • Increase Propeller Pitch - Ctrl + F3
  • Propeller Pitch High - Ctrl + F4

Exterior Lights keyboard controls

  • Toggle Beacon Light - Alt + H
  • Toggle Strobes - O
  • Togle Nav Lights - Alt + N
  • Toggle Taxi Lights - Alt + J
  • Toggle Landing Lights - Ctrl + L
  • Landing Lights Up - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 8
  • Langing Lights Down - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 2
  • Landing Lights Left - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 4
  • Landing Lights Right - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 6
  • Landing Lights Home - Shift + Ctrl + Numpad 5

Drone Camera keyboard controls

  • Translate Drone Backward - S
  • Translate Drone Forward - W
  • Translate Drone Left - A
  • Translate Drone Right - D
  • Translate Drone Up - R
  • Translate Drone Down - F
  • Top Down View - Ctrl + Space
  • Pitch Up - Numpad 8
  • Pitch Down - Numpad 2
  • Roll Left - Numpad 7
  • Roll Right - Numpad 9
  • Reset Roll - Space
  • Yaw Left - Keypad 4
  • Yaw Right - Keypad 6
  • Reset Target Offset - Numpad 5
  • Decrease Transl­ation Speed - F1
  • Increase Transl­ation Speed - F2
  • Decrease Rotation Speed - F3
  • Increase Rotation Speed - F4
  • Toggle Follow Mode - Tab
  • Toggle Plane Controls - C
  • Zoom In - Keypad +
  • Zoom Out - Keypad -
  • Toggle Depth of Field - F1
  • Decrease Depth of Field - F2
  • Increase Depth of Field - F3
  • Decrease Exposure - Ctrl + F2
  • Increase Exposure - Ctrl + F3
  • Toggle Autofocus - F4
  • Toggle Foreground Blur - F5
  • Attach to Next/P­revious Target - Ctrl + PgUp/P­gDown
  • Lock to Next Target - T
  • Lock to Previous Target - Shift + T
  • Toggle Auto Exposure - Ctrl + F4
  • Toggle Lock Mode - Ctrl + Tab

Also Read | Flight Simulator 2020 Autopilot Not Working: How To Fix The Issue?

Fuel keyboard controls

  • Toggle Fuel Pump - Alt + P
  • Fuel Selector 1 All - Alt + W
  • Fuel Selector 1 Off - Ctrl + Alt + W
  • Toggle Fuel Dump - Shift + Ctrl + D
  • Toggle All Fuel Valve - Alt + V

Radio keyboard controls

  • Transp­onder - T
  • Com Radio - C
  • Nav Radio - N
  • DME - F
  • ADF - Shift + Ctrl + A
  • VOR OBS - Shift + V
  • Frequency Swap - X
  • Set Transp­onder - Shift + Alt + W
  • Set Com 1 Standby - Shift + Alt + X
  • Com 1 Switch to Standby - Alt + U
  • Nav 1 Swap - Shift + Ctrl + N
  • Display ATC - Scroll Lock
  • Decrease VOR 1 OBS -0 Shift + Ctrl + End
  • Increase VOR 1 OBS - Shift + Ctrl + Home
  • ATC Panel Choice number (from 0 to 9) - (from 0 to 9)
  • Increase Wheel Speed - Shift
  • Toggle Marker Sound - Ctrl + 3
  • Increase Nav 1 Frequency - Shift + Ctrl + PgUp
  • Decrease Nav 1 Frequency - Shift + Ctrl + PgDown

Secondary Control Surfaces keyboard controls

  • Decrease Flaps - F6
  • Increase Flaps - F7
  • Retract Flaps - F5
  • Extend Flaps - F8
  • Toggle Spoilers - /

Instru­ments and Systems keyboard controls

  • Select Engine - E 
  • Auto Start Engine - Ctrl + E
  • Engine Autostop - Shift + Ctrl + E
  • Toggle Anti Ice - H
  • Toggle Pitot heat - Shift + H
  • Toggle Master Battery - Alt + B
  • Toggle Master Battery and Alternator - Shift + M
  • Toggle Master Alternator - Alt + A
  • Increase Cowl Flap - Shift + Ctrl + V
  • Decrease Cowl Flap - Shift + Ctrl + C
  • Magneto - M
  • Magnetos Both - Shift + Alt + F
  • Magnetos Left - Shift + Alt + S
  • Magnetos Right - Shift + Alt + D
  • Magnetos Start - Shift + Alt + G
  • Magnetos Off - Shift + Alt + Q
  • Toggle Master Ignition Switch - Alt + I

Camera Instru­ments keyboard controls

  • Next - A
  • Previous - Shift + A
  • Set Custom Smartcam Target - T
  • Reset Smartcam - Ctrl + F
  • Camera AI Player - Ctrl + Home
  • Select Next Point of Interest - PgUp
  • Next Smartcam Target - Ctrl + PgUp
  • Previous Smartcam Target - Ctrl + PgDown
  • Toggle Follow Smartcam Target - PgDown
  • Unset Custom Smartcam Target - Shift + T
  • Toggle Instrument View number (from 0 to 9) - Ctrl + (from 0 to 9)

Fixed Camera keyboard controls

  • Next Fixed Camera - A
  • Previous Fixed Camera - Shift + A
  • Reset Fixed Camera - F
  • Toggle Fixed Camera number (from 0 to 9) - Ctrl + Shift + (0 to 9)

External Camera keyboard controls

  • Zoom In External View - (+)
  • Zoom Out External View - (-)
  • Reset External View - Ctrl + Spac
  • External Quickview Left - Ctrl + Left
  • External Quickview Right - Ctrl + Right
  • External Quickview Top - Ctrl + Up
  • External Quickview Rear - Ctrl + Down

Camera Mode Switches keyboard controls

  • Toggle Drone - Insert key
  • Cockpi­t/E­xternal View Mode - End key

Cockpit Camera keyboard controls

  • Cockpit Upper View - Space key
  • Reset Cockpit View - Ctrl + Space key
  • Zoom In the Cockpit View- (=)
  • Zoom Out the Cockpit View - (-)
  • Cockpit View Left - Left
  • Cockpit View Right - Right
  • Increase View Height - Up
  • Decrease View Height - Down
  • Translate Cockpit View Forward - Right Alt + Up
  • Translate Cockpit View Backward - Right Alt + Down
  • Load Custom Camera number (from 0 to 9) - Alt + (0 to 9)
  • Save Custom Camera number (from 0 to  9) - Ctrl + Alt + (0 to 9)
  • Load next custom camera - K
  • Load previous custom camera - Shift + K
  • Toggle Smart Camera - S
  • Look Up - Shift + Up
  • Look Down - Shift + Down
  • Look Left - Shift + Left
  • Look Right - Shift + Right
  • Quickview Cycle - Q
  • Quickview Up - Ctrl + Up
  • Quickview Rear - Ctrl + Down
  • Quickview Left - Ctrl + Left
  • Quickview Right - Ctrl + Right

Flight Instru­ments keyboard controls

  • Set Altimeter - B
  • Toggle Autorudder - Shift + Ctrl + U
  • Select Airspeed Bug - Shift + Ctrl + R
  • Select Altitude Bug - Shift + Ctrl + Z
  • Select Heading Bug - Shift + Ctrl + H
  • Decrease Heading Bug - Ctrl + Del
  • Increase Heading Bug - Ctrl + Insert
  • Toggle Alternate Static - Alt + S
  • Set Heading Indicator - D

However, it is worth mentioning that these are just the default controls which can be adjusted according to your preferences. If you wish to customise the controls, you can easily do so by heading over to the ‘Welcome’ menu. If you are in the middle of the flight, you can still change the control settings by pressing the ‘Esc’ button and selecting the ‘Controls’ option from the following screen.

Also Read | Pokemon Go: Heatran Move Set And The Best Counters To Take It Down

Image credits: PhlyDaily | YouTube

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND