PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode: Setup Drones To Emerge As Last Player Standing

PUBG Mobile has rolled out a new update which has brought a whole new dimension to the game, bringing hostile weather conditions to put survival instinct through the ultimate test. The new Cold Front Survival Mode is the new hot upgrade which could turn into a nightmare for the gamers if proper ammunition to handle the situation is not known.

The players are airdropped into the stark and snowy realms of Vikendi which tests your ability to maintain the body temperature using various means. The players will also have to face the periodic arctic storms and will need the best survival tactics to counter the enemies from the battleground.

To emerge as the last player standing, the player has to fight off hypothermia by seeking the periodic arctic storms and swiftly traverse the map by deploying snowboards. Remote-controlled debut drones have been supplemented in the new gameplay mode to help players put their best foot forward. It helps players scout the area and spring on to opponents in defensive positions by tracing their exact hideout.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you use the drones efficiently:

Launch the drone from a safe spot: While drones are a great tool to scout the area but the character will be standing at the same spot in the process. It is of utmost importance to launch the drone in a safe area to avoid a surprise attack from enemies.

Right use of time: The drone has limited energy which means the player can use it only for a total of 5 minutes. In such a scenario, time is money and the player needs to make sure he/she makes the most of it.

Drones are visible: While drones are useful to find the hideouts of the enemy, it is important to keep in mind that they can also spot the drone. The player needs to make sure the tool is used effectively and prepare a quick strategy accordingly to remain out of danger.

Make your mark: Drones are useful for marking locations where a player can mark a location or structure that is beyond your line of sight. The player can spot nearby fire locations on the map during a blizzard and send the drone to mark it as the ‘Universal Mark’ option. The player can rush to that location with the squad once the blizzard stops.

Use drones to scout chickens: Players need to collect branches to use them to light fires for maintaining their body temperature. Make use of drones to scout the chickens lingering around the map and roast them when the blizzard is approaching.

