PUBG Mobile India Is Almost Here! Learn About PUBG Mobile India Release Date And More

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games in India and all over the world. Youngsters from every walk of life would find themselves spending ours having gaming session on PUBG with their friends. When PUBG was banned in India, it created a huge hole in quite a few people’s lives. Now everyone is rejoicing as PUBG Mobile is ready to make a comeback in the Indian market as PUBG Mobile India. Everyone is highly anticipating the PUBG Mobile India release date.

PUBG Mobile India release date

On November 12, PUBG announced they will be coming back to the Indian market with a special Indian version of the application. A PUBG Mobile India Press Conference was held where the Central Government has approved the official registration of PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Mobile India PVT LTD is now a registered and legitimate company with a valid Corporate Identity number. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the company and it has a registered office in Bengaluru.

With this news, the comeback has been confirmed. PUBG Mobile India release date hasn’t been officially announced by PUBG corp, reports suggest that they will go for a release for the new Indian version of the application in the first week of December. Every Indian has one question on their head, "When will PUBG Mobile India download be available?"

PUBG Corporation will now be allowed to hold operations in India. The Indian company has Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn as the directors. The company has amassed INR 5 lakh as capital and has also authorized capital as a subsidiary of a foreign company worth INR 15 lakh.

Why was PUBG mobile banned in India?

PUBG is amongst a plethora of applications banned by India, according to the Union Government these applications were active in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the state. A huge number of complaints were filed to the Information Technology about the abuse of these applications for stealing and secretly and transferring user's data in an uncertified way to servers based outside of the country.

The mining, compiling and profiling of data by hostile elements has been recorded with huge apprehension towards national security. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MHA has sent in an urgent request to block these malevolent applications. These applications have been banned on both mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices. The Centre provided confidence that the ban will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

