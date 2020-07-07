PUBG Mobile Update Time: When Will 0.19.0 Update Be Out In India?

PUBG Mobile is all set to debut its latest update 0.19.0 which will be adding the highly anticipated Livik map in the gameplay. The new map is based on the Nordic-style which is expected to be different than all the maps which debuted earlier. While maps like Erangel and Miramar are known for being big and time-consuming, the Livik map has reportedly been designed to be short and fit in a compact game for Android/iOS users on the move.

Also read: How to install PUBG Mobile KR version on your phone for exclusive items?

PUBG Mobile update time

Tencent games had earlier confirmed that PUBG Mobile's update 0.19.0 has a release date set for Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The new download will be going live on various platforms during this time, including Android/iOS. Tencent has been known to not provide the exact update timings for specific regions. The new updates are normally released on a region-by-region basis. Some users may be able to get the update first, whereas some will get it later. But, the rollout for PUBG's latest update is expected to go live from 6 AM BST i.e 10:30 AM IST.

Also read: How to get PUBG Partner title in PUBG Mobile and unlock it? Read details

Image courtesy - PUBG Mobile official website

Tencent had previously warned PUBG players that the latest update will require additional space to download, which can be troublesome for some users. However, the latest update will not require any downtime or maintenance, which enables players to be online and indulge in the game as the update process has been initiated by Tencent games. Official patch notes for the latest update have now been provided by the official website of PUBG Mobile. Check them out below -

Also read: Punjab boy spends Rs 16 lakh from father's account on PUBG mobile game

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 patch notes

The Livik map is now available.- This Nordic-style map measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster and more exciting experience.

New vehicle Map-exclusive vehicle: Monster Truck

Map-exclusive marksman rifle: Mk 12

Map-exclusive SMG: P90

Team Gun Game - New Arena Gameplay - 4v4 match. The starting weapons are the same but can be upgraded by defeating opponents. The winner is the first team to use the final weapon, the Pan, to defeat the opponents.

New Map - Library - The first-ever indoor map, with a symmetrical layout and three assault routes: left, right, and center. Take positions on platforms, in doorways, or behind bookshelves depending on your current weapon. This gives players with different styles a fighting chance.

Also read: When will Erangel 2.0 come to PUBG Mobile and is it expected in upcoming update?