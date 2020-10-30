PUBG Mobile Servers Officially Shut Down In India Following The Countrywide Ban

The news of PUBG mobile banned in Inda had broken months ago but players were still able to play the battleground game as the servers were still active. However, in an official Facebook page update, PUBG Mobile server downtime has been announced for India which will lead to a complete shutdown of the game in the country. Fans of the game also need to know that using VPNs might also not help them get access to the game, similar to other banned apps, Check out the official post below -

PUBG Mobile shut down

Dear Fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, "PUBG Mobile") on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.

While the game was officially banned in India and removed from both Apple App Store and Android Play Store, people who already had the game installed could easily play the game without any issues. Several fans were convinced that as long they had the game downloaded and installed on their device, the game won't be inaccessible to them ever. However, in an expected move, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have been completely shut down. Soon after the ban, PUBG corporation had abolished the publication rights of the mobile game from the China-based Tencent company. There were rumours about an Indian company eyeing to buy the publishing rights for the same, however, no concrete details about the same have made way to the mainstream yet.

