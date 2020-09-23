PUBG To Be 'revived' By Jio For A Comeback In The Indian Market, Suggest Reports

PUBG has been in troubled waters ever since its ban has been implemented in India. While the game is still up and running for users who had already installed it, new users cannot find it on their respective android or iOS stores to download. However, it looks like PUBG is desperate to return to the Indian market in a full-swing and strengthen its foothold in the country. Now, a report in Code Habitude and other gaming-centric portals reveals that PUBG may be getting into a partnership with Jio to publish the game in India.

PUBG X Jio team up?

A few days after its ban from the Indian market, PUBG broke its tie with Tencent games. Now, a report in the Code Habitude suggests that Jio and PUBG are negotiating a deal to bring back the game to India. According to the report, a source was quoted saying that the deal is currently in its early stages and it began just after the second rounds of the ban was declared by the Indian government.

The report stated furthermore that PUBG and Jio are currently negotiating on revenues and how they should be split. The terms are currently revolving around a 50:50 model, which is not yet confirmed. PUBG in the past was vocal about entering the Indian turf again and working with the government in order to resume its operations in India. Check out excerpts from their blog post below -

PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations

With the company hinting that it wishes to come back to India and find a way to work within the Indian laws and regulations, whether or not they partner with Jio is yet to be made public. However, the company has in the past partnered up with Jio in order to provide in-game goodies to Jio card-holders. Thus, partnering up again to bring the back game does not sound to be a long shot.

