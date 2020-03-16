What Is Desert Eagle In PUBG? Complete Stats Of The Deadly Weapon

After receiving numerous requests from players, a highly wrecking semi-automatic and personalised hand canon finally made its way to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG last year and has since been used to cut through the armours and helms. The weapon, known as The DEAGLE or The Desert Eagle, was officially added to PUBG on June 25, 2019, after PUBG update #30 had gone live.

What is Desert Eagle in PUBG?

The Desert Eagle is a powerful semi-automatic handgun which causes intense damage of 62 with 248.0 damage per second. The pistol can crush the enemy’s head wearing a Level 3 helmet in only two shots, and can drop the opponent with a Level 1 helmet with a single bullet to the head. The Desert Eagle has an effective fire range being 100 meters which gives a clear message to the opponents to maintain a safe distance.

The Desert Eagle - Weapon stats

Image credits: PUBG Corporation

The Deagle utilises 45 ACP ammo, which is quite sufficient for any map. And while it is available on all the maps, it isn't easy to get. This powerful hand canon also comes with the ability to use every attachment that a pistol can use. It can be used with both the Holographic or the Red Dot sights to take its accuracy all the way to the maximum to ensure you can aim straight for the head. The Deagle can house 7 bullets although the capacity can be increased up to 10.

The high damage makes the Desert Eagle amongst the most deadly PUBG guns, although its limited availability and the magazine size of 7 can be a major disadvantage. However, the damage per second and the muzzle velocity of this pistol is the highest. In addition, the weapon's potential to shoot down opponents with a single bullet in the early game makes it an extremely difficult weapon to defend against, especially considering the precision aiming it comes with.

Image credits: PUBG Corporation