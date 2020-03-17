PUBG Mobile Tournament Postponed In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected sporting events across the world. The outbreak has caused widespread concern amongst people and led to several sporting events getting postponed or cancelled. There have also been a number of suspended seasons, along with restrictions on access to these events. Recently, Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation has announced that its PUBG Mobile Americas Pro League & World League have been postponed over the Coronavirus concerns.

In a brief statement, James Yang, the Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports for Tencent Games, announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile's upcoming tournament dates had to be pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He further added that the company also sees it as an opportunity to mobilise esports, as they continue to work closely with the respective teams to further improve coverage of their servers across the world and Americas.

A few days ago, the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia, which was scheduled to kick off from March 12, also had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. The event was set to take place in New Delhi; however, the company had to change the format and turn the highly-anticipated tournament into an online event because of health concerns surrounding Coronavirus.

Other major e-sport events cancelled due to Coronavirus

The postponing of PUBG Mobile Americas Pro League & World League Asia is one of many examples of how the Coronavirus outbreak has sent shockwaves across the entire esports industry. A number of esports events and gaming conventions like the NBA 2K League, League of Legends Championship Series, Dota 2, Counter-Strike, Overwatch League, Fighting game community, Call of Duty League, including others, had to be either postponed or cancelled outright. The decision to cancel the event had to be taken in order to avoid the infection from spreading any further.

Image credits: Shutterstock