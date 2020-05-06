PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0 Goes Live On May 7 | Patch Notes Released

Developers at PUBG Mobile have finally released the patch notes for the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. The update will bring with it a host of new features, changes and a few surprises to the game. The Miramar map 2.0 will be the most notable change for players who log into the game once the patch goes live. It has been updated with a new landscape and resources. There will also be new weapons, New Classic Mode Content, New Customizable Weapon System, UI changes, new skins and much more.

The official patch notes are already out, and the updates will be pushed starting May 7, Thursday. The gaming servers won’t be offline for the new update; however, you need to make sure that you have more than 1.97 GB of free storage space available on your Android smartphone and 2.21 GB on iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update – Patch notes

The developers have recently shared the patch notes for the latest update. Here’s a list of all the new features available with PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update:

Miramar with Sandstorm

There are a few visual updates to the Classic Miramar map which will boast some new elements. With the update, an Oasis has been added to the northern part of the map and the Urban Ruins will be to the northwest. In addition, there will also be some additional housing areas, roads, and resources. Other additions include:

A new racetrack has also been added that runs through the entire Miramar.

A new Miramar Map Vehicle called the Golden Mirado.

Miramar's new Vending Machine – This will be scattered around the map and it can be used to get Energy Drinks or Painkillers.

EvoGround New Mode (Bluehole Mode) – Arriving soon

Erangel will have two zones in PUBG Mobile; outer and inner zone. The internal zone is the latest addition to the game that represents the next play zone location. As the outer zone shrinks to the inner circle, a new inner zone will appear. Additionally, all supplies will spawn with a 50% increase over the Classic Mode Erangel map, where players will have the ability to revive downed teammates in under 4 seconds.

New Classic Mode Content (Jungle Adventure) – Arriving soon

During the event, when you look for a match in Sanhok, there is a random possibility that players will be able to enter the new Jungle Adventure Mode. This mode will add set to new features and challenges which don't exist in Sanhok.

New Arena Content (New Weapon - P90)

The patch note also reveals that a new P90 has been added to the Arena which is a fearsome weapon for close quarter combats. The weapon will fire 9mm rounds with a default magazine capacity of up to 50 shots. It comes with three different firing modes - single, burst, and full-auto. Players will be able to equip this weapon with all SMG Muzzle attachments, 1x-6x Scope, and the Laser Sight.

Canted Sight

Canted Sight is a new attachment that will spawn in the game. It is compatible with most of the assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, and some shotguns. This can be equipped alongside other scopes and it essentially works as a close-range scope.

Points Protection Matches

Matches will now become a Point Protection Match for when a player loses points after being killed by cheaters and players who use plug-ins. The deducted points for that particular match will be sent back to the player and a notice will be sent via in-game mail.

Weapon and Attachment improvements:

The Win94 will now feature a 2.7x Scope, and only spawn in Miramar.

Loading the S1897 while aiming down sights will no longer remove a player's view from the iron sights.

Improvements to bullet marks: Players will now be able to guess which direction the bullets have been shot from based on the shape of the bullet holes.

Flare Gun improvements: When holding the Flare Gun or opening a Backpack, players will be able to see the type of supply that will be summoned by the Flare Gun (vehicle or airdrop).

New Currency

A new currency called AG (AceGold) will now be available in the game. Once the update is rolled out, all the Silver rewards will be replaced with AG in events (this won't be implemented for events that started before the update).

The price of a number of items purchasable using UC will be changed to an AG price. When a player doesn't have enough AG, they will be able to use UC to make up for that difference.

Royale Pass UC rewards will also have two options now. Players will get to choose between a 30 UC or a 400 AG reward at the corresponding rank.

There is also an improvement in the 30 UC Crate.

Apart from bringing the new update, developers have also been working to introduce a new PUBG Mobile Season 13 which also goes live this month.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 release date

According to several sources, the upcoming Season 13 will be arriving on May 13, 2020. And just like any other season of PUBG Mobile, fans can expect a host of exciting new things inside the Pass. This includes items such as new skins, emotes, and other interesting rewards which will be under a brand new theme. In addition, there have been leaks revealing the new season will also bring new titles for tiers like Ace, and Conqueror, along with the original name tags. Moreover, there will also be a number of unique and exciting characters such as Fire Ranger, Nebula Hero, and Captain Hawk. But before that happens, the developers are working to introduce some big changes to the Battle Royale experience.

