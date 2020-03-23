The Debate
PUBG PC Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary With New Skin Designs

Gaming

PUBG PC is celebrating its 3rd anniversary by bringing out new skin designs for its players. Find out who won the Community Skin Design Contest as well. Read.

pubg pc

PUBG Mobile celebrated its 3rd anniversary on March 12, 2020, and now PUBG PC or PUBG.com is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary today i.e. March 23, 2020. The Player Unknown's Battleground gaming community has come a long way with uncountable players worldwide.

PUBG PC commemorates the changes on its 3rd Anniversary

The PUBG team has memorialised all the changes, new updates or reworks that have been done on the game in the past year. A blog post by PUBG.com has said that "While there was plenty new, we saw 2019 as a year of building a foundation for PUBG. Going forward, we want to continue to improve upon what’s made PUBG so popular these last 3 years. This will include map reworks, new maps, new weapons & mechanics, additional game options such as Arcade’s Team Deathmatch, and of course quality of life improvements & bug fixes for some of your most pressing issues."

The Vikendi map has been re-worked and the new version of the map now features trains. The train has been play-tested in reduced circulation and the team will be re-releasing it again soon.

The blogpost of PUBG PC also assured that 2020 will bring “map reworks, new maps, new weapons & mechanics, additional game options such as Arcade’s Team Deathmatch, and of course quality of life improvements & bug fixes for some of your most pressing issues.”

PUBG players can redeem a 3rd Anniversary Item Box for free during a limited period. The Item Box features an M416 skin, hoodie, and parachute designed in the Community Skin Design Contest. The is designed by the winner @DY_BUDDY from CN, Hoodie skin by @KARAAGEKUN_KEI from JP and Parachute skin by @SEB34627111 from EMEA.

The PC Distribution Period starts from Monday i.e. March 23, 2020, till April 23, 2020. The  3rd Anniversary Skin Set can be purchased in the in-game store for free.

