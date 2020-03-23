PUBG PC Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary With New Skin Designs

PUBG Mobile celebrated its 3rd anniversary on March 12, 2020, and now PUBG PC or PUBG.com is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary today i.e. March 23, 2020. The Player Unknown's Battleground gaming community has come a long way with uncountable players worldwide.

PUBG PC commemorates the changes on its 3rd Anniversary

Source: PUBG.com

The PUBG team has memorialised all the changes, new updates or reworks that have been done on the game in the past year. A blog post by PUBG.com has said that "While there was plenty new, we saw 2019 as a year of building a foundation for PUBG. Going forward, we want to continue to improve upon what’s made PUBG so popular these last 3 years. This will include map reworks, new maps, new weapons & mechanics, additional game options such as Arcade’s Team Deathmatch, and of course quality of life improvements & bug fixes for some of your most pressing issues."

The Vikendi map has been re-worked and the new version of the map now features trains. The train has been play-tested in reduced circulation and the team will be re-releasing it again soon.

The blogpost of PUBG PC also assured that 2020 will bring “map reworks, new maps, new weapons & mechanics, additional game options such as Arcade’s Team Deathmatch, and of course quality of life improvements & bug fixes for some of your most pressing issues.”

Source: PUBG.com

Created by the Community for the Community, the PUBG 3rd Anniversary skins are out now!

Learn how to claim your M416, Hoodie and Parachute skins for FREE on PC and Console: https://t.co/q0xDcl7Tdt pic.twitter.com/bb96lISGZH — PUBG (@PUBG) March 21, 2020

PUBG players can redeem a 3rd Anniversary Item Box for free during a limited period. The Item Box features an M416 skin, hoodie, and parachute designed in the Community Skin Design Contest. The is designed by the winner @DY_BUDDY from CN, Hoodie skin by @KARAAGEKUN_KEI from JP and Parachute skin by @SEB34627111 from EMEA.

The PC Distribution Period starts from Monday i.e. March 23, 2020, till April 23, 2020. The 3rd Anniversary Skin Set can be purchased in the in-game store for free.

Due to community feedback, we're changing our previously announced plans for Update 6.3.

The #M249 will be available on ALL maps as rare ground loot, as will the #DBS which has been removed from Care Packages.



Please continue to share your feedback, we greatly appreciate it! pic.twitter.com/TVvXxCnRuQ — PUBG (@PUBG) March 13, 2020

