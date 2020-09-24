Red Card Binker Locations: What To Do What The Red Access Key Cards Introduced With MW S5

Call Of Duty Warzone has been one of the most successful games of the COD franchise. The makers have managed to get in a number of players with their effective and intriguing in-game activities. Finding the bunkers is one of those activities and the players have been spamming questions about the same. Read more to know about the bunker locations in Call Of Duty Warzone.
Currently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the bunkers in Warzone. After reading the questions, it seems that the red card bunker is one of the most talked-about bunkers currently in the map. Players have been asking things like, “where is the red card bunker location in COD Warzone”? Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them for you. Here is the location of park bunker and other bunkers in Warzone.
The makers of COD have added a number of bunkers in the game. These were added in the 0.21 update that had taken place in May. Initially, the players had no idea about how to unlock these mystery bunkers. But after the release of Modern Warfare Season 5, it was clear why these were set up all throughout. These bunkers get unlocked with the red cards that have been introduced in Modern Warfare Season 5. All these red cards can be used to access these bunkers that have been located throughout the map. Most of them are located next to eachother and are not difficult to spot. Just follow these instructions and reach at the location listed below to find all the red card bunkers in Warzone.
