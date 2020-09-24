Red Card Binker Locations: What To Do What The Red Access Key Cards Introduced With MW S5

Call Of Duty Warzone has been one of the most successful games of the COD franchise. The makers have managed to get in a number of players with their effective and intriguing in-game activities. Finding the bunkers is one of those activities and the players have been spamming questions about the same. Read more to know about the bunker locations in Call Of Duty Warzone.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Season 6 Release Date: When Is The Upcoming Update Being Released?

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Considers Setting Up A "bubble" To Conduct 2021 Season

Red Card Bunkers in COD Warzone

Currently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the bunkers in Warzone. After reading the questions, it seems that the red card bunker is one of the most talked-about bunkers currently in the map. Players have been asking things like, “where is the red card bunker location in COD Warzone”? Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them for you. Here is the location of park bunker and other bunkers in Warzone.

What to do with the red access key card?

The makers of COD have added a number of bunkers in the game. These were added in the 0.21 update that had taken place in May. Initially, the players had no idea about how to unlock these mystery bunkers. But after the release of Modern Warfare Season 5, it was clear why these were set up all throughout. These bunkers get unlocked with the red cards that have been introduced in Modern Warfare Season 5. All these red cards can be used to access these bunkers that have been located throughout the map. Most of them are located next to eachother and are not difficult to spot. Just follow these instructions and reach at the location listed below to find all the red card bunkers in Warzone.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Could Be On The Way, Suggests Activision's New Job Listing

Red Card bunker locations

Bunker 1: Located near the northern end of the Junkyard region

Bunker 2: Located near the first one, on the eastern side of the Junkyard and western side of Boneyard.

Bunker 3: This one can be found in the middle of the military base and dam in Bloc 23

Bunker 4: Reach the Junkyard region. Start going south and you will find the bunker just west of Boneyard

Bunker 5: Located below the military base near the Lazoff Pass region

Bunker 6: Reach the quarry in Bloc 18. Start moving towards the East side of it till you find the red card bunker.

Bunker 7: Located on the northeastern side of the Verdansk stadium

Bunker 8: Just next to the seventh bunker, located on the northeastern side of the Verdansk stadium in Bloc 18

Bunker 9: Reach the prison in the southeast corner of the map. And start moving towards the northeastern side of the prison.

Bunker 10: The bunker is located at the bottom of the map in the southeastern region of the park. 4513

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Championship Game Between Dallas-Atlanta Breaks Viewership Records

Also Read | Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha To Give Players Free Access To Multiplayer Gaming