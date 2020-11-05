Red Dead Redemption 2 Camp Upgrades: Upgrade Gang's Home Sweet Home

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most ambitious projects by Rockstar. This game has been created to be rich in detail and extremely diverse. RDR2 has a massive map with a plethora of activities for the players to dive in. Players have so many other things to do than just play the campaign in RDR2. With the number of side activities available, players are often found lost in the world of RDR2. This time around, the players have been wondering about the Red Dead Redemption 2 camp upgrades.

Red Dead Redemption 2 camp upgrades

In RDR2, players spend a lot of time in the camps. This is also where Arthur and the rest of the gang reside. There are upgrades that can be made to camps, keep animals, and set up crafting stations all over the map. These upgrades help make the camp a lot more comfortable for Arthur and his family gang. All these upgrades are to be made with the cash that is collected by Arthur, through the ledger placed right outside Dutch’s tent. Cosmetic upgrades to Arthur's camp can be made through Pearson. Here are all the RDR 2 camp upgrades:

Strauss’ Medicine Wagon

Sharpen The Senses: $30, Snake oil and potent bitters added to Strauss' Wagon

Something With Kick: $50, Tonics and premium liquor added to Strauss' Wagon

The Good Stuff: $75, More effective tonics and healing items added to Strauss' Wagon

Pearson’s Provisions Wagon

Less Bland: $30, Fresh fruit and basic canned goods added to Pearson's Wagon

Some Real Variety: $45, Chewing tobacco and premium canned goods added to Pearson's Wagon

Treat Ourselves!: $55, Cocaine chewing gum and assorted sweets added to Pearson's Wagon

Arthur’s Ammunition and Arms Wagon

Improve Our Offense: $60, Repeater ammo and arrows added to Arthur’s Wagon

Some Real Firepower: $90, Throwing knives, shotgun ammo, and rifle ammo added to Arthur’s Wagon

Let’s Have Some Fun: $110, Fire bottles and high-velocity repeater ammo added to Arthur’s Wagon

Lodging Camp

First Things First: $220, Upgrades Dutch’s lodging. Encourages others to donate

Next In Line: $325, Upgrades Arthur’s lodging. Unlocks grooming supplies and a map for fast travel

For Everyone!: $300, Upgrades everybody else’s lodging. Improves camp morale

General Camp Upgrades

Horse Station: $300, Adds extra hitching posts, and the ability to retrieve horses from the stables or recall your main horse to camp

Chicken Coop: $175, Adds a chicken coop and improves the healing and dead eye boost from consuming a camp stew

Leather Working Tools: $225, Unlocks more crafting options via Pearson

Camp Boat: $450, Adds a boat to camp for transport and fishing

