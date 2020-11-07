Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Eggs; Unlock The Secret Hidden By Rockstar In RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered to be one of the best franchises by Rockstar. The game gives the player the chance to be one with the ‘Wild West’. It has been designed to give the players the feeling of how the world function in the Cowboy Era and how gang members were one of the prominent members of society.

Rockstar is also famous for adding mysterious elements into the game in the form of Easter eggs. Rockstar released GTA V in 2013 and players to date are finding some new Easter egg or probably following some other conspiracy. Rockstar creates games that have great depth. They create a world where players can be a different individual, be in the shoes of the protagonist of the story. Set out on their own journey to discover a new world and unlock its limitless secrets. There’s no doubt Rockstar must have added a plethora of Red Dead Redemption 2 Easters Eggs and players have been wondering about which of the Easter eggs have been found.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Camp Upgrades: Upgrade Gang's Home Sweet Home

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Hideouts; Check Out This Complete Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Eggs

Roanoke Ghost

Rockstar does know how to spook its players well. If the player decides to venture out in Roanoke Valley, late in the night, they will hear spooky voices calling to them. This Easter egg is a reference to a situation wherein every person just vanished one night in the colony of Roanoke.

A connection to the Extra Terrestrials

Rockstar is known to believe the ideology that we are not alone. It has made UFO appearances in GTA V and was bound to put on in Red Dead Redemption 2 too. When the player heads northeast of Heartland Overflow and north of Emerald Station, they will come across a small hut in New Hanover. This hut will contain a note inside which will ask the player to climb to the top of Mount Shann and find a rock circle. After doing this they need to head back to the hut and they will be able to spot a greenish glowing mysterious flying object in the sky. This is one of the more tedious easter eggs to find.

Bigfoot’s Skeleton

While looking for the UFO easter egg on Mount Shannx, near the rock circle, there will be an eagle resting on the top, when the eagle leaves, the player needs to head towards the left side and look behind to find a cave leading to Bigfoot’s skeleton.

The Donkey Lady

There was a very popular glitch in the previous RDR game where a woman would be found walking around with a donkey’s head. RDR 2 references this incredibly popular glitch when the player visits the horse mill at Two crows they come across a skeleton of a lady with none other than a donkey’s head.

There are a lot more Red Dead Redemption 2 easter eggs that make references to old movies and writings of the wild west. Here are all the other great RDR 2 Easter eggs the player can attempt to find:

The Night Folk

Manbearpig

The Undead mask

Woman in the Outhouse

The snake Kaa

Hershel’s Farm

Aberdeen Pig Farm

The Strange man

O brother, where art thou?

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Mods; Bring The 'Wild' To The Wild West With The Mods

Also read: Where Is Gavin RDR2? Read About The Most Coveted Mystery In RDR2